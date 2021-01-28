Let’s Talk Music: Erykah Badu – Mama’s Gun

Tolu Sangowawa and Chris Marinos

Welcome to the first episode of Let’s Talk Music! Join Tolu and Chris as they chat about a few of their recent listens and old favourites, including Mama’s Gun, the second studio album from neo-soul singer Erykah Badu.

Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Canon In D Interstellar Mix by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/6960-ca…rstellar-mix

License: filmmusic.io/standard-license

