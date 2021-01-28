Student’s Disappointed As Lenton Hopper Bus Service Suspended

Aidan Hall

In November last year, amid pressure from students and public transport officials in Nottingham, the free student-only Hopper bus service was extended to go through Lenton.

The new 903 service no longer travelled through Jubilee campus and instead travelled along Derby Road stopping at Faraday Road, Savoy Cinema, Canning Circus, as well as Wollaton Street.

on 18th January, the 903 service through Lenton was terminated

The changes were well received by students and University staff alike with Dr Paul Greatrix, Registrar at the University of Nottingham, told My Nottingham News that the new service would help the “health, safety and wellbeing of our University community”.

Chief Inspector Riz Khan, of Nottinghamshire Police, also commented: “We welcome the extension of the student Hopper Bus service as this will relieve social distancing related pressure on public transport in and out of the city.”

However, on 18th January, the 903 service through Lenton was terminated, leaving only the paid 34 service from Lenton to University campus.

Students living in Lenton have expressed their disappointment at a seemingly unwarranted change to the service.

Lenton resident and 2nd year Classics student, Rory Jones, told Impact: “At the end of the day I think a free service like the hopper bus is always going to be appreciated by students, and I don’t think there’s any misunderstanding of the time or effort it’s maintenance takes.”

98% of students were in favour of the continuation of the Hopper bus service through Lenton

“Everybody that I personally know that has used and benefitted from it has been very grateful of the service, pandemic or not, so to hear it’s been stopped at such a crucial period is a massive shame.”

Another Lenton resident, 2nd year Geography student Rachel Mortimer, told Impact that the Hopper Bus was “super useful” and allowed her to study longer and more effectively on campus.

In a survey of 65 students, Impact found that 98% of students were in favour of the continuation of the Hopper Bus service through Lenton.

Featured image courtesy of Matt Buck on Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

