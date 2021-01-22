Style Trends That Should Stay In 2020

Lucy Tombs

The pandemic that clouded over this past year forced us all to become creative in our outfits. Out of this came many unforgettable fashion trends, most of which I was completely on board with. From athleisure, to a 90s resurgence, this year saw style getting creative.

However, personally – and perhaps controversially – I felt that some, whilst rightfully earning their position in 2020, shouldn’t make it to 2021. A new year calls for new fashion, and I cannot wait to see what will happen!

Tie Dye

I would be lying if I were to say that I did not participate in the tie dye trend that swept the world in early quarantine days. However, I think that this trend should remain in the pandemic period. Whilst tie dye was a great activity for people to get involved in when they were bored at home and wear around the house over the summer, tie dye in winter is simply a crime! So, keep your neon yellows and over the top oranges to yourself in 2021 and perhaps save them for a resurgence of all things bright in 2022.

2021 is set to be the year of comfort (much like 2020) and this feels like a step too far in the ‘dressy direction’ for our loungewear-loving society

Knit Vests

This is an option which definitely depends on how it is styled. This is a piece that I imagine lots of people purchasing for extortionate prices and wearing once or twice, only to be put back into the wardrobe and never seen again. It can easily go sideways if it is not executed correctly and I definitely saw many times when the styling was far from perfect. 2021 might be the time for becoming a boss in your uni life, but that doesn’t mean reverting back to your school uniform look! Layering with work shirts created a business chic look that I loved, but on its own I have to say it just looks confused and sometimes unflattering.

Puffy Sleeves

On a personal note, this is a trend that – for me – has no plus side to it. Puffy sleeves should have never re-emerged. There we go, I said it! However, with the cottage-core aesthetic becoming so big this year and Emily in Paris inspiring many looks, it managed to sneak its way back in. For me, it doesn’t matter that it has been worn on the runway by iconic models such as Kaia Gerber, I will never be okay with this renaissance reminiscent style. 2021 is set to be the year of comfort (much like 2020) and this feels like a step too far in the ‘dressy direction’ for our loungewear-loving society.

Bucket hats

Bucket hats are like the tie dye trend, they definitely had their moment, but I hate to say that they are overstaying their welcome. Yes, styling does make a difference with this hat, but there have been too many occasions when bucket hats are too big or overwhelm what would have been a lovely outfit in its own right. I am far more on board with Dad Caps, so maybe swing for this alternative. It’s time for the bucket hat to kick the bucket and not make another drawn out appearance in summer 2021.

The beauty of fashion is that it allows for creative control and expression which should not be stifled by what is ‘in’ or ‘out’ of season

Oversized sweat shorts

This was a trend that I could never truely get on board with this year. Especially in a country like England where it is usually too cold to sport them anyway, why not just go for the full-sized sweatpants? To me, this look is unflattering due to its awkward leg length, finishing just above the knee which is not complementary on most body types. Unless you are wearing these to a workout session, I do not see the point. Why did we have to take a perfectly good jogger and ruin it? Saying all of that, Insta blogger Rosie May combines the look with a matching sweatshirt to create a cohesive and polished look. How does she do it?!

As much as I could carry on slandering the reputation of many more fashion faux pas from 2020, this article will conclude here with the five worst offenders. Although these trends have not been for me and I think that their time in the sun is well and truly over, if you love any of these trends then feel free to keep sporting them! The beauty of fashion is that it allows for creative control and expression which should not be stifled by what is ‘in’ or ‘out’ of season, so keep doing you and wearing what makes you happy!

Featured image courtesy of Hamza NOUASRIA via Unsplash. Image license here. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @alanatimms_ and @rosie.mayx via Instagram. No changes made to these images.

