Off The Page: Horror And Hummus

Creative Writing Society

Welcome to Off The Page! Impact are now collaborating with UoN’s Creative Writing Society (check out their blog here) to publish their podcast. In this episode, listen to some amazing (and spine chilling) fiction written by Nottingham students, with a healthy side serving of hummus…

Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Zigzag by Kevin MacLeod Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5020-zigzag

License: filmmusic.io/standard-license

Did you know we’re now on Spotify? Check out all your fave podcasts here, or catch us on iTunes here.

For more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!