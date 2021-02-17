Style Icon: Daisy Edgar-Jones

Nila Varman

2020’s string of unfortunate events trickled into the fashion industry, cancelling fashion weeks, award shows, and the MET Gala left right and centre. With many still stuck at home, our eyes have been glued to the next best thing: riveting TV shows. Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People was brought to life last year, causing a frenzy amongst its audience.

This fandom arose not only from the raw love story portrayed between the brilliant cast members or the infamous silver chain worn by Connell (played by Paul Mescal). However, with the outfits worn by Daisy Edgar-Jones (who plays Marianne) on and off screen. Throughout all 12 episodes, Daisy’s wardrobe evolves from chilled out school days and holiday looks to luminous university looks. This also reflected by her off-screen wardrobe too. It’s no secret that Daisy has a flare for clothes, and as she often expresses that her cousin who designed cshoes helped to instigate this passion.

Though the majority of promotional material for Normal People was conducted on Zoom, Instagram Live and in magazine features, Daisy continued to wear a catalogue of elegant favorites in each interview, adding to her screen-style success and dazzling the internet. Her formula? A mix of collared blouses, personalized Cressida Jamieson Tees, fuzzy hats, statement earrings combined with her “secret weapon”, stylist Nicky Yates. Without further ado, here are some of Daisy’s top style choices (in no particular order) both on and off-screen!

This stunning look which consists of a silk shirt and latex skirt by Saint Laurent. The warm earthy tones of the shirt contrast the sharp and electric skirt, making it simultaneously minimalistic and edgy.

Daisy wore a relaxed, bright and dazzling broderie anglaise dress complete with a striking pop of colour with her dazzling pink pumps when attending a Hulu panel alongside co-star Paul Mescal.

Here Daisy wears an elegant silk and lace yellow dress by Fendi, which encapsulates the essence of summer through the timeless, flowing silhouette.

During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Daisy stunned the screen with the sophisticated floral dappled “Lotta Trouble” minidress by The Vampire’s Wife.

When Daisy’s character in Normal People travels to Sweden for her year abroad, she ensures her outfit speaks for her and captures the attention of her new peers. Everything about this coat paired with a beige beret screams winter and avant-garde; a look high-school Marianne would have avoided at all costs!

This beautiful 60’s-inspired floral mini dress – practically made for a summer in Italy and lounging around the pool! The relaxed silhouette creates a fun and playful look perfect for reflecting the spirit of Marianne’s new acquired freedom (Taken from her performance in Normal People)

The delicate spaghetti strapped dress paired with white trainers and an ice-cream cone was unarguably the highlight of the Normal People episode taking place in Italy. The chic and laidback vibe of this European outfit screams relaxation, I know I’m not the only one who was insanely jealous of Marianne’s city break attire.

The classic Holzweiler pants paired with a retro-style Prada sweater vest and some chunky understated Dr Martens creates an outfit that’s both casual and quirky, perfect for a countryside excursion.

Daisy turns to a more casual approach to her everyday wardrobe in a Khaite bikini top and Frame jeans. She pairs this with Laura Lombardi earrings, bracelets and some Dr Martens. This indie boho vibe is ideal for evenings spent outside with friends.

Featured image courtesy of @amandavickcreative via Flickr. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @bazaaruk @thegrahamnortonshowofficial @mariannes_bangs @daisyedgarjones @hulu and @normalpeoplehulu via Instagram. No changes made to these images.

This vintage-inspired white and yellow floral-print Zimmerman maxi-dress depicts daisy in both a summary and regal light. She wears the dress with a pair of hoops from Laura Lombardi, that complement the belted button-detailed floral print.