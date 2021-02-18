The Beard Rants: Did All We Could

Gareth Holmes

The UK has now recorded over 115,000 deaths from Covid-19 with the number set to rise. As we sadly hurtle past this grim and terrible milestone Prime Minister Boris Johnson has the audacity to look us all in the eye, mumble a sorry and say that his government did all that they could.

If this were not a lie, then our government is so unfit for purpose that, in my opinion, it needs to be gutted and rebuilt from the ground up. Yet, it is a lie, an untruth so painful it is like a slap in the face from a barbed wire glove.

Within Boris Johnson lies a dangerous combination of elitist arrogance, entitled selfishness and woeful incompetence with a laundry list of behaviours and actions that are most definitely not all he could do.

The World Health Organisation were alerted to this virus in December of 2019. Our first Cobra meeting, taking place after Wuhan had been locked down, was missed by Johnson when it was meant to be chaired by the Prime Minister.

However, he did not just miss the first meeting but five meetings, in a row, before bothering to show up with the smile of a man who promises you a new car but is in fact selling you something as close to that as a toilet full of wasps.

In any other job, and at any other time, he would have been removed from his position and investigated for negligence

Ignoring the recommendations of the WHO, taking a ‘working holiday’, the test and trace debacle, ignoring Europe, this list goes and on and in any other job, and at any other time, he would have been removed from his position and investigated for negligence.

Yet we have him force a mournful look as he says sorry, he did all he could, when even now that is a blatant lie, his leadership and advice is as clear as a swamp full of toxic waste.

Of course, he is not the only one to blame for he is surrounded by a cabinet so self-centred and wickedly cruel they make the dementors from Azkaban seem like an understanding group of caregivers.

Matt Hancock, the health minister and fulltime punchline, has presided over an NHS catastrophe and made it worse at every opportunity. Lest we forget the 15,000 plus names that were lost from the excel spreadsheet of people who needed to be contacted via the test and trace program. The man who could pass as a human spork has got so much blood on his hands, Lady Macbeth will be handing him wet wipes soon.

Michael Gove, is happy to spout whatever U-turn the government is now making whilst looking shocked that we suggested he has ever said otherwise.

Priti Patel continues to see Thatcher’s title as cruellest woman in the Tories as a challenge she must overcome as she demands we pay more and more for breaking lockdown laws unless of course you are heading to Barnyard Castle or making a pointless trip to Scotland for some failed P.R. stunt.

But it takes a footballer for him to realise that it is starving children who need support and not the already well-funded elite who like to go out for pandemic tartar

Rishi Sunak is happy to subsidise an eat out to get covid policy, but it takes a footballer for him to realise that it is starving children who need support and not the already well-funded elite who like to go out for pandemic tartar.

Let us not leave out the ghost of Victorian Past, Jacob Rees Mogg, crossing county lines from a tier 3 to a tier 4 and back again to go to a specific church at Christmas but not before damning Unicef for playing dirty politics in its attempt to feed hungry children in England for the first time since its creation.

Yet, it all comes back to Johnson. The man who shook hands with coronavirus patients, told us to take it on the chin and pursued Brexit during a global pandemic.

The Prime Minister has said he takes full responsibility for the number of deaths we have suffered yet refuses to resign, refuses to do anything but spout lie after lie, dribble Latin platitudes over the rising death number and continue to fail every one of us.

He should be ashamed, disgusted with himself and have the decency to resign. Yet he continues to live out his Churchillian fantasy at the cost of hundred of thousands of lives and we must all ask ourselves how much longer we will stand for his behaviour, how many more must die before he is seen as the lazy instigator of a very preventable situation.

Boris Johnson has done all he could, just not for anyone who isn’t a Tory donor, disaster capitalist friend or tech company owner. For the rest of us he is the grinning face of death.

Gareth Holmes

Featured image courtesy of Gareth Holmes. Permission was granted to use this image. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Features, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor.