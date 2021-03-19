Hairstyles Throughout the Years

Lucy Tombs

Lucy looks at some of the most iconic hairstyles throughout history, from the bob to the perm!

1920s: The flapper “bob”

During the First World War, many women who were called upon to work in dangerous, labour-intensive industries began to wear their hair short for convenience purposes. This style then became a trend despite being controversial at the time. Thus, emerged the flapper “bob”, these bobs were often worn with a ‘cloche hat’ which created a look of mystique for these stylish women.

1930s: Marcel Wives

The short hair of the 1920s continued into the 1930s but began to have a twist. Otherwise known as The Finger Wave, The Marcel Wave was massively popular at the end of the 20s and into the 30s. This wave was a way for the classic “bob” to be softened and involved using a comb and your fingers on wet hair to create a smooth waved finish.

1940s: Victory rolls

The 1940s was the era of the Pinup Hair and Victory Rolls. The name itself is thought to have emerged because of the Second World War in order to honour the soldiers returning home! This look is characterised by its voluminous curls that sat on top of the head or were used to frame the face. Backcombing and hairspray were heavily used in order to achieve this style, as well as tonnes of pins!

1950s: Poodle Cuts and Short Bangs

The Poodle Cut was very popular during the first half of the 1950s and was typically styled with short, tight curls around the head. This look was also known as The Bubble Cut, for obvious reasons! Inspired by Audrey Hepburn, another feature of 1950s hair was the trend of short bangs, often worn with the iconic 1950s high ponytail.

1960s: Mod Cuts

The 60s was a time of revolution, bringing with it, new music, political attitudes and hair styles. Many women were inspired to adopt the boyish look, wearing their hair short and straight, often with long fringes. This look was sported by many celebrities such as the famous model Twiggy. In fact, this hairstyle was often nicknamed The Twiggy Cut.

1970s: Bouncy Waves

In the 1970s women were embracing the natural look and saying goodbye to the accessories which were popularised during the 50s and 60s. Women embraced their sensuality and hair was grown out and layered with bouncy waves and the iconic hair flick. Farrah Fawcett-Majors was a source of hair-spiration for many women, some would even argue that we owe the feather cut to her!

1980s: Curls and Perms

The questionable fashion choices of the 80s were topped off with some unique and bold hairstyles. The latter half of the 1980s saw the rise of the perm as both men and women used thermal and chemical means to produce thick waves and curls. For many during this time, the bigger the hair the better the look.

1990s: The “Rachel Cut”

The 1990s saw a more laid-back style emerge as women aimed for a natural, yet sexy hairstyle. With Friends ruling the screens of the 90s, Jennifer Aniston was all the rage as women everywhere demanded the “Rachel Cut” from their local salons. This look involved a shag cut, with highlights to achieve the iconic “bronde” colour. The layers and shag cut created a voluminous bounce to give off an effortlessly cool hairstyle.

2000s: Choppy Layers with Bangs or Side Fringes

Similar to the look of the 1990s, the 2000s was all about choppy, blunt layers. However, these layers were heightened with the addition of wispy bangs. This created the messy chop that many associate with this decade. Another popular style was the emo look! Many people went through a classic emo-phase where they sported a side fringe. These fringes got extreme, having many celebrities championing the look such as Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale.

2010s: Long Barrel Curls

The 2010s were dominated by long and luscious barrel waves, sported by all of the biggest celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Beyonce. Oftentimes hair was coloured with ombre highlights which complemented the popular golden tan of the decade. This look screams red carpet glamour and is flattering on every face shape, I hope this one stays around for the 2020s!

