New Releases Roundup – easy life, All Time Low, Beabadoobee and BETWEEN FRIENDS

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

As the drawn out semester comes to a much needed halt with the Easter break, Gemma and Kiah review the latest releases from easy life, All Time Low, Beabadoobee and BETWEEN FRIENDS to kick off your holiday.

easy life – a message to myself (Gemma):

easy life have announced the details of their long-anticipated debut record to be released on 4th June, ‘Life’s A Beach’, alongside the release of the opening track a message to myself. Recent single daydreams and fan favourite nightmares will also appear on the album.

The song begins with a flood of piano keys, reminding me coincidentally of the new Waterparks track Snow Globe which we reviewed a few weeks ago, before transitioning into a mellow paced track with a laidback flow.

The track is described by frontman Murray Matravers as “a reminder to keep doing you. It’s a celebration of individualism at all costs. Be yourself, nobody can do you better.”

The message of the track is an important one: on the hook, Matravers sings “Nobody can do you better / Stay true, stay blessed forever / Keep all your shit together / ‘Cause there is nobody else who can do you / So please just be.” The verses also include further messages of positivity and optimism, something that we could all do with right now.

The track features some interesting vocal deflections which may not be to everyone’s taste, and it definitely isn’t easy life’s catchiest single, but it is definitely a song which grows on you with repeated listens. The beauty of the track is in its raw, honest, and hopeful message.

All Time Low – Once In A Lifetime (Gemma):

All Time Low’s Once In A Lifetime is their first release since the remix of their 2020 single Monsters, which featured Demi Lovato and Blackbear. It is unknown whether Once In A Lifetime is a stand-alone single, or whether there is an EP or an album on the way from the band.

According to frontman Alex Gaskarth, Once In A Lifetime is about “loss and dealing with loss, facing harsh realities and coming out the other side stronger for it.”

The song combines these lyrics with the sounds of a summer pop-punk anthem

Despite the phrase “once in a lifetime” usually being used in a positive manner, the track has some deeper undertones of knowing that once something has happened, you may never feel this way ever again, giving the phrase a darker and more meaningful twist. However, the song combines these lyrics with the sounds of a summer pop-punk anthem to ensure that things aren’t all doom and gloom.

The track continues the path which the band embarked on with their latest full-length album ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’. They have found the perfect balance between alternative rock and chart-leaning pop, likely influenced by the success of Monsters in the Billboard charts.

Beabadoobee – Last Day On Earth (Kiah):

Infused with 90’s nostalgia and soft vocals, Beabadoobee’s new single Last Day On Earth is the lead track from her upcoming EP ‘Our Extended Play’. This is Bea’s first release since 2020’s debut album, ‘Fake It Flowers’, which was received positively for its blend of slacker rock and indie pop. Last Day On Earth follows similarly in this trend, using catchy guitar riffs and elements of bedroom pop.

‘Our Extended Play’ was co-written by The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel and is due to be released during the spring of 2021. The production of Last Day On Earth holds many parallels to The 1975 tracks; the jangly guitars associated with 90’s music and idealistic lyrics are reminiscent of The 1975’s Me & You Together Song.

The lyrics of Last Day On Earth give the song an optimistic feel with their light-hearted and carefree perspective. When talking about the new track, Bea described how “it was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality.”

Alongside the new song, Bea has released a music video for Last Day On Earth which reinforces the nostalgic feel of the song, the video containing all the aesthetics found in a 90s coming of age film.

BETWEEN FRIENDS – tired of your love (Kiah):

LA-based indie pop duo BETWEEN FRIENDS have released ‘tape 002’, with tired of your love being the first song from the new 5-track EP. Using elements of electro-pop with catchy synths and distorted vocals, tired of your love follows in the electronic inspired pop of previous releases ‘tape 001’ and ‘we just need some time together’.

Behind the sound of BETWEEN FRIENDS are siblings Savannah and Brandon Hudson, who discovered their passion for music after becoming semi-finalists in America’s Got Talent. Their first EP ‘we just need some time together’ was released in 2018 and has amassed millions of streams since on Spotify and Apple Music. Almost three years since their last release, the pair have used the extra spare time acquired due to the pandemic to release two new EPs so far.

Definitely an ode to nightlife

The vivid beat of tired of your love is paired with more downcast lyrics discussing the breakdown of a relationship which interestingly creates a contrasting sound to the emotion behind the song. When talking to HollywoodLife BETWEEN FRIENDS shared how “‘tape 002’ is definitely an ode to nightlife in a way. A longing for that after a year of watching mixes on our laptop and dancing in our bedrooms”. This is made apparent throughout the EP, with tracks such as the aptly named stay inside remix.

The last instalment of the three-part series, ‘tape 003’, is expected this summer and will be released alongside the two preceding EPs to create a full-length album.

Featured image courtesy of Nina via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @easylife and @radvxz via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

