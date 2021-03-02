Outfits Inspired by ‘Bridgerton’

Lucy Tombs

This week I was challenged with creating an outfit guide based off of one of my favourite Netflix shows. Whilst there are lots of amazing series to find on Netflix, I was immediately drawn to Bridgerton. Set during the Regency era in England, the show follows the scandalous lives of the powerful Bridgerton family as they look for love. This period drama captures romantic and dreamy vibes and channels these styles into the characters’ outfits. From petticoats and corsets, to endless amounts of jewels, this show has inspired some beautiful outfits and this article seeks to create some of its own.

My personal favourite corset tops are those in delicate colours such as champagne, baby pink and cream, emulating the classic Bridgerton vibe

A major staple for the women of the early 1800s was a corset and these have been on the rise in the fashion-world for the past year. Bridgerton just seemed to push the corset into the mainstream, being stocked on major fashion retail sites such as PrettyLittleThing, ASOS and Zara. Whilst today’s corsets aren’t quite as oxygen restricting as those in the 1800s, they are still extremely flattering and popular. Pairing a corset top with some high waisted jeans creates a classic look with a sleek finish. My personal favourite corset tops are those in delicate colours such as champagne, baby pink and cream, emulating the classic Bridgerton vibe.

Floral embellishments were heavily drawn upon in the Bridgerton costumes which is perfect for the upcoming springtime. The Featherington family always adorned a bright colour palette and had some unique dresses with bright yellow and pink flowers sewn throughout. I would love to see some of these colours and floral patterns finding their way into the trends for this spring. In the show these bright colours and floral patterns were also paired with ruffles and feathers. However, as we are sadly no longer in the times of dramatic ballgowns, I would remove the added textures as to not overwhelm the colours in a modern-day outfit.

Whether these be pearls, or diamonds, the cast is always decked out in the finest jewellery and this inspired many viewers to experiment with different stones and gems

Empire-line dresses and puff-sleeves were the basis of many of the female characters’ outfits. Whilst I would tone down the puffiness of the sleeves for a more subtle look, this show might have converted this writer to regal side. What I once saw as a fashion faux-pas, I now appreciate for its classy silhouette and ability to balance out an outfit. Puffy sleeves have definitely been a trend in their own right this year, however, I would love to see the Bridgerton puff making its way into our wardrobes and outfits. I have fallen in love with mesh puff sleeves attached to a formfitting camisole and Free People have hit the nail on the head with their version of a Bridgerton classic.

Due to the class and status of the families that Bridgerton focusses on, most of their looks are heavily accessorised with jewels. Whether these be pearls, or diamonds, the cast is always decked out in the finest jewellery and this inspired many viewers to experiment with different stones and gems. This doesn’t have to mean splashing out on real jewels and going bankrupt; buying faux diamonds and pearls online is an affordable way to mimic some of Daphne’s looks. Pearl earrings or a pearl headband are great starting points for anyone looking to accessorise like a Bridgerton. Additionally, many of the characters can be spotted wearing chokers throughout the season, so maybe we will see these accessories come back into style.

These are some of my top fashion takeaways from the popular period drama series, but they are not the only ones featured on Bridgerton. Gloves, feathers, embellished purses and kitten heels were also hot competitors for this article.

Perhaps try adding an element of royalty to your outfits this spring and don’t be afraid of the regency look. If any of these ideas intimidate you then why not start small and work your way up. Who knows, you may be walking around in a neon yellow ballgown before the end of March!

