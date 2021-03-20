Recommendations of Female-Owned Lifestyle Businesses

Lucy Tombs

Throughout March we have been celebrating International Women’s Month and to commemorate this, I have compiled a list of my favourite female-owned style, makeup and skincare brands. These businesses are as unique as their owners, each with their own niche products and backstory and I encourage readers to take a trip to their websites using the links below !

Neu Apparel

Created as a final year university project, Neu Apparel was founded in 2013 by Rebecca Scott and strives to create and sell ‘trend led active wear’ to girls who want to work out in style. Neu stocks workout leggings, sports bras and accessories with an affordable price, making this brand accessible for a larger number of women across the UK.

Lottie

Lottie stocks affordably priced makeup and has products that start at under £5! Founder Charlotte Knight describes her brand as ‘reactive, inclusive and affordable AF’; Lottie has been making major waves across the makeup industry. Iconic products from this brand include their Lottie London Translucent Setting Powder and the Lottie London Gloss’d Lip Gloss, both of which are under £10!

Nubian Skin

Ade Hassan founded Nubian Skin in 2017 in order to cater to the women who struggle to find nude lingerie and hosiery in many shops. This company has goals of redefining the term ‘nude’ to make it more inclusive and available to all. Stocking shapewear, bras, swimwear and more, Nubian Skin’s products combine affordability with luxury for its customers across the world.

Adeam

A-List clientele such as Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Anne Hathaway.

Founder and Creative Director of Adeam, Hanako Maeda created a brand where ‘East meets West’ that sells modern clothing to women around the world. This is definitely a luxury brand with higher price tags. The clothing of Adeam has featured on the runways of New York fashion week and has a growing A-List clientele such as Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Anne Hathaway.

Soleil Toujours

Founded by Valerie McMuray, Soleil Toujours is a luxury suncare brand which sells after suns, self-tanners and sunscreens and aims to bridge the gap between serious suncare and indulgent skincare. This brand uses clean formulas and natural ingredients which are ethically sourced to provide sustainable suncare to its customers.

Liha

All of their products are vegan and use ethically sourced ingredients

Started by two friends who met in university, Abi Oyepitan and Liha Okunniwa, Liha is a body care brand with Nigerian roots. All of their products are vegan and use ethically sourced ingredients to meet everyone’s needs. Featuring products such as Shea Butter, Idan Oil and coconut wax candles, Liha offers luxury products for their clientele.

Stick & Ribbon

A Nottingham based female-owned fashion boutique, Stick & Ribbon is based in Hockley and provides shoppers with a more quiet and calm shopping experience than they may find in the bustling town centre. Stick & Ribbon has trained stylists in its store who provide honest advice to shoppers so they can find their perfect outfit.

Lucy Tombs

Featured image courtesy of Jude Beck via Unsplash No changes made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Lifestyle, like our Facebook page, or join our group to get involved as a contributor! To hear more from Impact Travel, follow us on Instagram.