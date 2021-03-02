Tiger Woods’ Crash: Golfing Legend Unlikely To Tee Off Again?

Matthew Cotter

Last week it was announced Golfing legend Tiger Woods had ‘sustained devastating injuries’ during a single-vehicle car crash in Southern California. The 45-year-old was pulled from his car by firefighters and paramedics before being transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre.

The crash occurred around 7am local-time and whilst the incident is under investigation, the LA County Sherrif has stated there is no evidence to suggest Woods’ driving had been impaired by drugs or alcohol. Woods could still face minor charges if found to have been speeding or not paying attention to the road, however County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has commented on ‘the high frequency of accidents’ in the area, meaning the crash was likely without fault. Woods had been driving to Rolling Hills Country Club where he had agreed to take part in media shoots with Golf Digest and GolfTV.

Thoughts now fall upon whether Woods’ will ever sufficiently recover enough to compete on the Golf circuit again

In a tweet published by Woods’ Official Twitter page, it was announced that the 15-time Major champion had ‘suffered significant injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists’. The news has been received with sadness throughout the Golfing community, with World No.3 Justin Thomas claiming he was ‘sick to his stomach’ upon hearing the news. Thoughts now fall upon whether Woods’ will ever sufficiently recover enough to compete on the Golf circuit again.

Following his surgery, it was announced that Mr. Woods was ‘responsive and recovering’ however, the true scale of his injuries remains unclear. What is known is that Woods suffered “compound” fractures, meaning bone pierced through the skin. Furthermore, it has been suggested that the insertion of metal rods was required during surgery. Many orthopaedic doctors have recognised it’s too early to know whether Woods will ever play professional golf again. At age 45, who knows what Woods’ recovery time will be like.

[Woods’] ability to make sensational comebacks is one of the reasons he is considered as one of Golf’s greatest ever players

Since he broke onto the scene in the mid-1990s, Woods’ career has been plagued by injuries. He suffered an ACL rupture in 2007 before tearing his Achilles a year later. Whether it was Tiger’s back, knee, or Achilles, every year of his career as a pro has seemingly involved injury concerns for the 5-time Masters winner.

Whether it be injury or personal troubles, overcoming adversity has become the tale of Woods’ career. Despite his current condition, it would be naïve to completely rule out another triumphant return for Woods. His ability to make sensational comebacks is one of the reasons he is considered as one of Golf’s greatest ever players. There’s no doubt that a successful recovery, and a serious amount of physical rehabilitation, could allow Woods to still be competitive into his 50s.

Only time will tell whether we will ever see the infamous Tiger Woods tee off at Augusta again. In the meantime, the thoughts of the Golfing world will firmly be placed upon wishing Woods’ back to full recovery.

Featured image used courtesy of Chris Wellner via Flickr. No changes were made to this image. Image use license here.

