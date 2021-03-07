What UoN Sport Can Offer You Post-Lockdown

Matthew Gaskins

After months of enforced inactivity, Boris’ recent announcement signals the long-awaited return of sport! But which are you looking to try post-lockdown?! A taste of the sports available here at the University of Nottingham are detailed below – which one of these amazing possibilities suits you?!

Powerlifting:

The powerlifting club is unequivocally the strongest society on campus, whilst being about so much more than physical strength! Powerlifting is primarily concerned with lifting more weight in the squat, bench and deadlift but the sport and club encourages a holistic and balanced approach to fitness. Training with us (in person or virtually during a pandemic) helps improve focus, create healthy habits and alleviate stress. What we are most prideful about however, is our sense of community. We have the most incredibly supportive members, and this extends past our club and to the university and national level. Our team has produced national champions and a world record holder, but we always take time to celebrate everyone’s achievements and are equally excited regardless of ability. We are proud that our club consistently contributes to fostering positivity in powerlifting and the wider fitness community and are eager to introduce more people to the sport so they can reap the same benefits that we do!

Safiya Chiappa-Forrester.

Squash:

UoN Squash is great! We are an inclusive club who cater for all abilities. We love to take on beginners through our engage programme, those who want some match play through IMS, and stronger players in BUCS matches. Through joining you will have the opportunity to mix with a sociable group of players of all levels, including internationally ranked players willing to offer their tips for improvement. Coaching is regular for all levels of players, with expert coaches offering their advice and experience to help you improve. We hope to see you at the courts soon when Squash can return! #greenandgold.

Daniel Davis.

Table-Tennis:

We are the number 1 University Table Tennis Club in the UK and 5-times winners of the UoN Performance Club of the Year award. Last year, we became the first club in UoN sport history to achieve over 600 BUCS points and secured 16 of the 20 medals on offer at the BUCS Individual Table Tennis Championships. In addition to success at high performance level, we are a really inclusive club, also offering IMS and Engage training sessions and leagues.

As a collective we have developed a great community, which has been especially noticeable during the pandemic. In the summer lockdown, our players worked together to raise over £900 for Access Sport. This money has gone towards helping disadvantaged young people by supporting community sports clubs. Additionally, we achieved an amazing outreach in a challenge we set ourselves in November, namely to encourage people to talk about mental health.

As a club we are very proud of our achievements, both as a result of hard work on the table, as promoted by our ex-Olympian head coach Kelly Sibley, as well as off the table in building a sociable and inclusive community.

Alice Hazell.

Archery:

Robin Hood has long been a symbol for Nottingham – and what’s better than doing archery at the home of the famous archer? The University of Nottingham Archery club is a great way to take part in this unique sport. We pride ourselves in the fact that we are open to all abilities whether you have never picked up a bow in your life or if you are a seasoned pro. There is a space for you! If you are a novice we will teach you everything you need to know, and if you are experienced, you are welcome to get stuck in.

With sessions up to 7 times a week, you can enjoy the friendly atmosphere and socialize with other archers. As well as having a strong social side, we are a competitive club with a long history of BUCS success with dedicated coaching and preparation for those who want to push the extra mile. You can be part of the team even as a novice competing in your own category. Our team takes part in regular competitions for both experienced and novices.

With regular socials and amazing people, you will be hard-pressed to find another club like it!

Yueh-Chia Lo.

Compiled and interviewed by Matthew Gaskins

