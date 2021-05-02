Excitement Builds as New Beeston Cinema Set to Open

Joe Hughes

Residents and students alike eagerly await the opening of a new Arc Cinema in Beeston’s town centre. Film fans have not got long to wait until cinemas fling open their doors, after months of closure. This week, the cinema confirmed that it will be open to the public from Friday 28th May.

The venue will boast 700 luxury leather electric reclining seats, laser digital projection and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound in 6 of its 8 screens. A further two screens will feature the company’s new, giant, Hypersense format technology which uses 4k laser projection and Dolby Atmos to convey the drama of every scene.

The Arc Cinema will be fully wheelchair accessible and host subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs, and parent and baby screenings. Visitors will also be able to enjoy refreshments from the café and bar on site. All the screens will be licensed to allow cinema- goers to enjoy a beer or glass of wine while watching their film.

The cinema will show the latest blockbuster and independent films as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions.

“We can’t wait to open our doors”

Newly appointed manager and Beeston resident, Caroline Smith said: “I am really looking forward to lighting up the centre of Beeston with this great new cinema. Recent research highlighted that for 59% of the UK population cinema-going is their most missed out of home entertainment activity so we know people are as keen to see us as we are to see them. All the relevant COVID-19 restrictions will be in place but we are certain that they won’t detract from the overall experience. We can’t wait to open our doors.”

Arc is looking to recruit a team of 20 passionate individuals with a hospitality background and a love of film to deliver a hugely enjoyable leisure experience to the people of Beeston. Online applications are welcomed via the link here.

