Huge Fire at Scrap Yard Close to Nottingham Uni Park

Aidan Hall

Emergency services have been called to a huge fire just outside of the University of Nottingham’s University Park this evening, 6th of May.

Plumes of smoke have been seen rising from what is understood to be an industrial unit, possibly JMC recycling, close to Dunkirk, a suburb just outside Nottingham city centre.

Videos and photos show a large black and grey column of smoke being emitted from the area, and there have also been reports of explosions.

Around five fire engines have been called to the scene on Redfield Road at around 5:30pm.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a large industrial fire on Harrimans Lane in the Dunkirk area”.

“We currently have crews from London Road, Highfields, West Bridgford, Stockhill, Long Eaton and Loughborough Fire Station tackling the blaze.”

Aidan Hall

Images courtesy of Impact

