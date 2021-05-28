Local Director Opens New Beeston Cinema

Joe Hughes

The new Arc Cinema in Beeston has officially opened its doors to the public today (Friday 28th May). A launch event to celebrate the opening of the new cinema was held with members of the local council, local MP Darren Henry, and other invited guests in attendance.

A group of IMPACT editors were invited to attend the launch. One attendee said “It’s fantastic to be here at the opening of the new cinema, which will be a huge asset to Beeston town centre and the wider community. The venue will entertain Beeston residents and students alike (discounted tickets are on offer for students), by showcasing the best of local and national filmmaking. The facilities here are wonderful- cutting-edge screen technology, luxury seating, as well as a bar, café and extremely friendly staff. It’s a really impressive venture, to open a new and exciting cultural venue in the current climate- audiences are raring to get back into cinemas after the year we’ve all had so there’s no doubt that this will be a success”.

Greg Marshall of Broxtowe Council (left) and local director Shane Meadows (right) at the launch

At the launch event, Shane Meadows – acclaimed director and Beeston local – formally declared the cinema open before a screening of his award-winning film “Somers Town”. Shane said “I am really chuffed for the people of Beeston that such an amazing facility has opened in our town centre. Beeston is a fantastic place to live and having access to a local cinema will be great for the community. The Arc will make visiting the cinema, to watch the best films on offer, way more accessible. They’re already getting local schools involved too so hopefully the kids of Beeston will be inspired to tell their own stories and have opportunities to learn more about the industry too!”.

The Arc Cinema opening is part of Broxtowe Borough Council’s long-term £50million plans to boost Beeston town centre and will also include a new residential area. Backed with funding from D2N2, the new Beeston Square, in the centre of the town is set to attract more and more people to stay local and support the town.

Lucky winners of a competition, including several IMPACT members, enjoyed a preview screening of A Quiet Place 2.

The cinema has 700 luxury leather electric reclining seats in total and laser digital projection and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound in 6 of its 8 screens. The remaining two screens boast the company’s, new to market, giant Hypersense format which uses 4k laser projection and Dolby Atmos to convey the drama of every scene with maximum impact and precision.

Competition winners were served refreshments during the screening

Caroline Smith- a local resident and newly appointed manager of The Arc Cinema – is committed to delivering a hugely enjoyable leisure experience to the people of Beeston. Caroline says: “I am thrilled to finally be able to welcome people to their new cinema. We have a great team of people here who can’t wait to start making cinema going in Beeston an event to remember. We will be joined at Beeston Square by our new neighbours Beeston Social and with more announcements on the way we’re excited to be playing our part in establishing Beeston Square as the best destination for high quality entertainment, food and drinks with real individuality and personality.

The cinema will show the latest blockbuster and independent films as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions. The opening week’s line – up will include A Quiet Place 2, Cruella, Peter Rabbit 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Nomadland.

More information about the cinema can be found at: https://beeston.arccinema.co.uk/

Joe Hughes

Featured image courtesy of Arc Cinema. No changes made to this image.

Embedded images courtesy of Arc Cinema and Joe Hughes. No changes made to these images.

