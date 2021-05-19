Olivia Neill x Motel Rocks Review

Gemma Cockrell

Olivia Neill is a YouTuber who has gained a huge following across social media platforms such as Instagram and Tik Tok due to her style. It therefore, follows naturally that she has embarked on creating a collection of clothing with Motel Rocks, consisting of mostly monochromatic designs.

My only complaint is that this print wasn’t used for more pieces, because the pastel blue is perfect for the summer months.

My personal favourite print in the collection is ‘Tan Mushroom’. The clothing within this range includes a tie-at-the-back top, a shirt, a dress, a skirt and a crop top, in a gorgeous sand-beige colour with a unique mushroom print design. A mushroom print may sound very adventurous and difficult to match with outfits, but the design is impressively wearable due to its monochromatic tan shade.

There is also another mushroom print range in the collection, this time in pastel blue and yellow titled ‘Baby Shroom Blue and Yellow’. With a matching crop top, cardigan, sweater vest and mini skirt, these pieces perfectly fit every style trend of Tik Tok in 2021. My only complaint is that this print wasn’t used for more pieces, because the pastel blue is perfect for the summer months.

There are several other pieces which serve as a refreshing dash of colour amongst the monochromacy of the majority of the collection. The ‘60s Abstract’ range is a bold design, incorporating shades of purple, white and black in a hypnotic and swirly 60s print. The ‘Satin Tangerine’ and ‘Botanist Flocking Spearmint’ ranges are also some of the most colourful in the collection, and they include some pieces which are very similar to the popular Oh Polly dresses.

The ‘Sunset Melt’ range of the collection is evidently very popular since every piece has already sold out. It is easy to see why – the colours are absolutely gorgeous and mesmerising. This section of the collection is designed for going out, with a range of bodycon skirts, tops and dresses. Hopefully it will be back in stock soon, because it will be perfect for when bars and clubs begin to open up again in the summer.

The collection also features a trio of ‘Dad Denim Shorts’. If you have seen any of Neill’s videos, you will know that she loves to rock a long pair of shorts frequently, so their appearance in the collection is very fitting and natural. They may not be to everyone’s style as they are quite a unique fit, but long denim shorts are often a rare find in women’s clothing ranges so they if they are your style then you are bound to appreciate their appearance in the collection.

The ‘PU Tan Cream’ range is again very fitting to Neill’s style. However, I am not the biggest fan of the material. My main priority when it comes to clothing is comfort, so polyurethane leather is not one of my personal favourites to wear. They are also a very light beige colour, so they would probably look better with a tan (which I do not currently have). Therefore, these pieces are unfortunately not for me.

The collection is a tribute to how in touch Neill is with fashion trends, and there is no doubt that it will be popular with her widespread social media audience.

There are also some cute graphic tees scattered throughout the collection, which remind me of something you would find at Urban Outfitters. Some of them seem slightly overpriced, for example the ‘Gimon Crop Tee in Black Love’ for £22. My favourites are the ones which continue the mushroom theme, as their designs are the most unique and creative.

Overall, the collection makes perfect sense for Neill. It captures her own personal style, whilst incorporating the internet’s biggest style trends of 2021 so far. The collection is a tribute to how in touch Neill is with fashion trends, and there is no doubt that it will be popular with her widespread social media audience.

Featured image courtesy of @motelrocks.com via Twitter. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @motelrocks.com via Twitter. No changes made to these images.

