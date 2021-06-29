Lorde Announces Her Third Album ‘Solar Power’ And 2022 World Tour

Gemma Cockrell

On 10th June 2021, Lorde unveiled the music video for Solar Power. It was the New Zealand singer-songwriter’s first new release since her 2017 sophomore record ‘Melodrama’. Since the single’s release, she has confirmed that it will serve as the lead single and title track of her long-awaited third studio album ‘Solar Power’. The album will be released on 20th August 2021.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said of ‘Solar Power’. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

She has also announced her ‘Solar Power’ world tour, which will take place in 2022. It will begin on 26th February 2022 in New Zealand, before travelling across Australia, North America, Canada, the UK and Europe. It will conclude on 23rd June 2022 in Germany. The UK dates will take place in May and June, at Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

There was an incredibly high demand for tickets, with the majority of the UK dates selling out instantly

Tickets for the tour went on sale on 25th June 2021. There was an incredibly high demand, with the majority of UK dates selling out instantly. In response, Lorde has since added a further London date to her touring schedule, which will take place at Alexandra Palace on 28th June 2022. Tickets for this show go on sale on 30th June 2021 at 10am local time, and they can be purchased here.

Featured image courtesy of DeShaun Craddock via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of @lorde via instagram.com. No changes made to this image.

