Nottingham Games: UoN Beat NTU In The Women’s Basketball

Rachel Roberts

The University of Nottingham’s Women’s Basketball team edged out Nottingham Trent 81-73 in a thrilling start to the Nottingham Games.

A game where the lead frequently switched sides, it was never not entertaining. UoN had played very little together as a team prior to this match – this was their first game of 2020/21. But for any lack of practice, they had the benefit of freshness.

Trent have played in the National League throughout this season and the strength of their experience together marked UoN out as the underdogs going into Sunday’s match-up, something perhaps cemented as Trent took an early lead.

For its majority, both teams were well-matched as the action flowed up and down the court, from one three-pointer to another. UoN held the height advantage but Trent were strong on the rebound and there was little to separate the two rivals. At half time, the score was UoN 41-40 NTU.

There were times where signs of tiredness were apparent for NTU towards the end of the match, and tempers rose on the benches, directed at refereeing decisions, as the clock ticked down and the score remained tight. There were also two injuries, one for each team. Neither were serious but they did halt the pace of the game.

As the final quarter came to an end UoN were in control and had widened the gap enough to prevent a late Trent comeback. The final score of 81-73 to UoN was a proud victory for the underdogs in their biggest and only game of the year, and contributed to a day full of success for the green and gold.

Rachel Roberts

Featured image used courtesy of UoN Women’s Basketball. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.