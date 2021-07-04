Billie Eilish Announces Her Next Single ‘NDA’

Gemma Cockrell

Billie Eilish has revealed the details of her upcoming single NDA. She will release the song this Friday, 9th July 2021. It will serve as the fifth single in anticipation of her sophomore record ‘Happier Than Ever’. The full album is due at the end of this month, on 30th July 2021.

Eilish revealed the news on social media on 2nd July 2021. In the post, she stated “The new song and music video from the forthcoming album ‘Happier Than Ever’ are out Friday, July 9”. The news came after she teased her fans about a pending announcement on her Instagram Story the previous day.

Eilish posted the announcement alongside a still from the upcoming music video for the track. The picture shows an out-of-focus double image of Eilish, with her new bleach blonde hairstyle, on a black background. She will release the accompanying music video this Friday, in conjunction with the single.

‘Happier Than Ever’ is highly anticipated after the viral success of her debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

NDA will feature on ‘Happier Than Ever’ alongside Lost Cause and Your Power, which she released earlier this year. Her 2020 releases My Future and Therefore I Am will also appear on the album . ‘Happier Than Ever’ is one of 2021’s most anticipated albums, following the success of Eilish’s debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Featured image courtesy of crommelincklars via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @billieeilish via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

