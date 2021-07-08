England Defeat Denmark To Set Up Final Day Clash With Italy

Cole Pearce

After an emphatic 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday night, Gareth Southgate’s men faced Denmark at Wembley in what would be their second consecutive semi-final under Southgate’s tutelage. After a turbulent start, England rallied to victory, defeating the Danes 2-1 after extra-time. The result places them in Sunday’s final against Italy; the furthest the side has progressed in a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup Final win over Germany.

The game that captivated the nation started with Denmark 1-0 up in the first 30 minutes. Mikkel Damsgaard, Denmark’s youngest player, put them ahead with a sensational free kick. Shortly after, a clever run and cross from Bukayo Saka resulted in the ball flying into the Danish net off captain Simon Kjaer. It was all square heading into half-time! The second half placed the nation on a knife-edge as both sides threatened to break the deadlock. In the end, the game required 30 painful minutes of extra time.

The nations hearts sank as the reaching arm of Kasper Schmeichel blocked Kane’s attempt. Fortunately for England however, Kane was alert and slotted the rebound home to set up a date with the Italians on Sunday

The climax of the event was to come in the 104th minute when England’s main man at Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling, won a controversial penalty. Up stepped Harry Kane, England captain and penalty specialist. The nations hearts sank as the reaching arm of Kasper Schmeichel blocked Kane’s attempt. Fortunately for England however, Kane was alert and slotted the rebound home to set up a date with the Italians on Sunday. The goal saw Kane net his 10th goal for England at a major tournament.

The game that launched England into the final was watched by 27.6 M views across ITV, ITV Hub and STV and 60,000 fans at Wembley soon proved to be what the country needed after 16 months of unceasing challenge.

Southgate, who still yearns for Euro 1996 redemption, was ecstatic at his side’s performance.

He said: “I’ve not heard Wembley like that, ever. To be able to share that with everybody is very special… the most pleasing thing is that we have given our fans and nation a fantastic night, and a journey that carries on for another four days”.

Unfortunately, after England’s victory, videos on social media have emerged displaying a laser pointer which was shone in the face of the Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. This has resulted in a charge against England from UEFA. Another two fines are being charged against England after the booing of the Danish anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside the stadium.

England will now play Italy at Wembley on Sunday at 20:00 live on BBC One.

