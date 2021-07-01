Halsey Announces New Album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Kiah Tooke

American singer Ashley Frangipane, better known as Halsey, has announced her new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. It will be her fourth studio album, following the release of 2020’s ‘Manic’.

Halsey hinted at her upcoming new era last month, when her website became a coin flipping game that revealed acronyms related to the album. After photos of billboards announcing her new album circulated social media, Halsey confirmed the news this week by tweeting a snippet of one of the album’s songs.

Fans have speculated about a punk inspired album from Halsey

Halsey sings “All of this is temporary” in a soft melodic tone, over a heavy bassline and distorted sounds. From this snippet alone, fans have speculated about a punk inspired album from Halsey. This was further suggested when she announced that it will be produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, members of rock band Nine Inch Nails.

Halsey has experimented with heavier sounds before, from featuring on Bring Me The Horizon’s ¿ to her rock inspired single Nightmare. This move fits accordingly with a confession she made to Vogue last year, about wanting to make a punk rock album before she ages out “of being angsty”.

Halsey has cleverly created lots of excitement for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ before the first single has even been released

Leaving her fans in the dark, Halsey has not officially confirmed any further details. However, the album is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. She has cleverly created lots of excitement for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ before the first single has even been released.

Featured image courtesy of DeShaun Craddock via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of @iamhalsey via instagram.com. No changes made to this image.

