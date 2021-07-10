Lana Del Rey Reveals Cover Art For ‘Blue Banisters’ And Teases New Single

Victoria Mileson

On 3rd July 2021, Lana Del Rey took to Instagram and Twitter to showcase the cover art for her highly anticipated album, ‘Blue Banisters’. Although cover art had already been revealed, it faced backlash from fans and new cover art was released in its place.

The updated cover art features Del Rey in a yellow dress, sat between her two German Shepherds, Tex and Mex

The album was expected to be released on 4th July 2021; however, the singer now describes the full album’s release as “TBD”. It will be Del Rey’s second album of 2021, following ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ which was released in March. The updated cover art features Del Rey in a yellow dress, sat between her two German Shepherds, Tex and Mex.

In April, the singer first hinted at the album’s release for 4th July 2021 with different album artwork to the one shared when Del Rey reported the news of the album’s delay. Fans created a petition to ban Del Rey from the photo editing app PicsArt in response to the design of the initial cover art.

the internet really bullied lana del rey into changing her album art and i think that’s beautiful <3 — black lives still matter ! (@thehodora) July 8, 2021

Even though the release of the album has been pushed back, Del Rey has shared an excerpt of an unreleased single, where she sings along to a slow piano track. The singer has hinted at the “soonish” release of the single and that the album will be “out later later”, with an official release date to be announced. So far, she has released three tracks from the album: Blue Banisters, Text Book and Wildflower Wildfire.

