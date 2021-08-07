“An Exciting And Fulfilling End To Black Widow’s Marvel journey” – Film Review: Black Widow

Rory Beveridge

Delayed since May 2020, Black Widow arrives as a welcome return to the cinema for many moviegoers, especially those who have missed big-budget action films. The character of Natasha Romanov (Black Widow) has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since the second Iron Man film in 2010, but is only now receiving a solo film.

Surprisingly for a Marvel film, the acting is fantastic. The performances of the main cast (Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour) are very good, with Pugh’s accent and seamless transition into the MCU being commended. Despite none of the main four being Russian, it’s not particularly obvious to someone who isn’t familiar with the actors’ other work.

Gone are the days of shaky cam and jump cuts during the fight scenes, which could have been an easy way out for director Cate Shortland

The first thing that stood out to me was how well the film is choreographed. Gone are the days of shaky cam and jump cuts during the fight scenes, which could have been an easy way out for director Cate Shortland. Seeing as Black Widow’s main fighting attributes revolve around her legs and arms, the action has to be done in more interesting ways, and the simple but effective choreography did this well.

This film, while not wholly original, presents an exciting and fulfilling end to Black Widow’s Marvel journey – as well as a great jumping-on point for the MCU.

