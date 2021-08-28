Club MTV And The NHS Team Up To Host ‘The Reunion’

Gemma Cockrell

Club MTV and the NHS have teamed up to host ‘The Reunion’, a free gig headlined by Rudimental which will take place in London in September for those between the ages of 18 and 30 who have had their vaccination. Gemma Cockrell announces the details of the event.

The latest figures demonstrate that hospitals are seeing a rise in unvaccinated young adults being admitted with severe Covid-19 symptoms. Therefore, to encourage an increase in vaccination uptake among the younger generation, the NHS have partnered with Club MTV to arrange a free gig for 18 to 30-year-olds.

The full line-up includes Rudimental, Young T & Bugsey, Kelli-Leigh, Martin 2 Smoove, Andy Purnell and R3WIRE

As well as hoping to increase vaccination uptake, the gig also intends to give young people an opportunity to reconnect with each other, giving them a feeling that they are returning to pre-pandemic times and making good memories together. The full line-up includes Rudimental, Young T & Bugsey, Kelli-Leigh, Martin 2 Smoove, Andy Purnell and R3WIRE.

The gig will take place from 7pm-12am on 15th September 2021, at Village Underground in Shoreditch, London

To attend the gig, you must enter a competition online to win free tickets. Anyone who is between the ages of 18 and 30 is eligible to enter, and you must have had at least your first Covid-19 vaccination. You simply need to share either the official The Reunion artwork (which can be viewed above) or a photo of your vaccine card/sticker to Instagram or Twitter, with the hashtags #GetYourShot and #ClubMTVTheReunion.

The gig will take place from 7pm-12am on 15th September 2021, at Village Underground in Shoreditch, London. Megabus will be providing winners of the competition with transport to the event, and overnight accommodation for the night of the event will also be provided to all winners.

Each winner will win a pair of tickets, so they can attend the event with a friend. Keep in mind that your social media profile must be public to enter this competition. All winners will be contacted by Seed Marketing between 9th August 2021 and 5th September 2021.

For more information about the event and how to enter the competition, please visit this website.

Featured image courtesy of Seed Marketing. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of Seed Marketing. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

