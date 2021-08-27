Olivia Rodrigo Has Given Paramore Writing Credits On ‘good 4 u’

The production credits of good 4 u have recently been updated to include Hayley Williams and Josh Farro as co-writers, since the track is an interpolation of Misery Business. This was first revealed by Paramore’s Music Publishing Company Warner Chappell Music, who posted on Instagram celebrating good 4 u reaching Number 1 in the US charts with the caption “Huge shoutout to our writers Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro”.

Rodrigo also credited Taylor Swift on fellow ‘SOUR’ track 1 step forward, 3 steps back, due to an interpolation of the melody of Swift’s 2017 track New Year’s Day, which appeared on her album ‘reputation’.

‘SOUR’ is one of the biggest-selling albums of 2021 so far, with good 4 u being crowned the longest-reigning rock-influenced Number 1 single in the UK for 18 years.

Gemma Cockrell

