Travelling After July 19th? What You Need To Know

As we are starting to see a light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, there has been a lot of doubt surrounding potential travel plans for the summer. The whole of the UK has been waiting patiently for July 19th – but what does this mean for those hoping to travel abroad?

Arrivals to the UK from amber list countries (except France) who have been fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine, but all passengers will be required to provide evidence of their vaccination status before travelling. Those looking to travel also have to wait at least 14 days after their second vaccine before they will be exempt from quarantining. Children under the age of 18 will also be exempt from isolation when they return from amber list countries.

All passengers will still be required to take a Covid-19 test prior to travelling as well as on their second day in the UK, however there will be no requirement for them to take an additional test on their eighth day. Furthermore, there will no longer be a recommendation for people not to travel to countries on the amber list, although it will be advised that travellers check FCDO travel advice before making any bookings. Children under the age of 5 will be exempt from any Covid-19 testing, whilst those aged 5 – 10 will need to take a PCR test on their second day in the UK.

Furthermore, children aged 11 – 17 will need to take the pre-departure test alongside the day 2 PCR test, undergoing the same rules as travellers arriving from countries currently on the green list. The Test to Release scheme currently in place will therefore only remain for those travelling back from countries on the amber list over the age of 18 who have not yet had both vaccinations, after being in England for 5 days.

