A Whistle-Stop Tour Of The Science Block At UoN

Kiah Tooke

Across University Park Campus there are many buildings and artefacts named or dedicated to notable people that deserve recognition for the contributions they have made to many different fields such as science, literature and technology. The science buildings are no exception to this and, as Kiah explains, they pay homage to George Green, Sir Peter Mansfield and Albert Einstein.

the George Green Library pays respect to his impact on science and mathematics

George Green was a British mathematical theorist who was born and lived in Nottinghamshire throughout his career. He is most famous for his essay titled ‘An Essay on the Application of Mathematical Analysis to the Theories of Electricity and Magnetism’. This essay introduced many new and important concepts such as Green’s theorem, the idea of potential functions and the concept of Green’s functions which all formed an important basis for the work of future scientists.

George Green’s contributions were exceptionally impressive due to the fact that he self-taught the majority of his mathematical knowledge, having only received one year of formal education before he published his theories. The George Green Library pays respect to his impact on science and mathematics, and hosts key collections within the fields of science and engineering.

Sir Peter Mansfield was a physicist and lecturer at the University of Nottingham where he continued his research into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). In 2003 Mansfield won a Nobel Prize for his contributions to the development of MRI scans, having been credited for the invention of ‘slice selection’ and echo-planar imaging for MRI.

During his career Mansfield was appointed to Professor of the Department of Physics where he taught as a lecturer until his official retirement from the university in 1994. The Sir Peter Mansfield Imaging Centre (SPMIC) is a research centre for developing new medical imaging techniques.

Einstein planned to give a lecture at the University of Nottingham

Albert Einstein was a world-famous theoretical physicist, best known for his theory of relativity and contributions to the theory of quantum mechanics. In 1930, Einstein planned to give a lecture at the University of Nottingham after it was organised by Henry Brose, the Head of Physics at the time. The blackboard Einstein produced during the lecture was preserved afterwards and is now located within the Physics Building at the university.

Kiah Tooke

Featured Image courtesy of Arran Bee via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of Christina Giallombardo. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of Christina Giallombardo. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.