Films To Feel Autumnal

Martha Allerton

A new, bittersweet beauty begins in Autumn; darker hours, a chill in the air and the turn of the leaves. What better excuse to snuggle in with a thick blanket, warm drink, and a classic Autumnal film? Home to the most unpredictable weather, Autumn brings more than just golden leaves. It’s when school begins again, and Halloween takes over. Whether you prefer rom-coms or jump-scare films, childhood favourites or cult classics, there is a film for every Autumn lover below. Find your cosiest knitwear, pour yourself a hot chocolate, and nestle in with these classics, as recommended by Martha Allerton.

this film is like an ode to Autumn

Good Will Hunting (1997)

This film is like an ode to Autumn. If that backdrop isn’t enough to convince you, perhaps the storyline will. Matt Damon, a janitor and newly discovered mathematical genius, is sent to Robin Williams’ therapy to overcome his past. Their chemistry will have you reaching for the tissues while overflowing with that warm and fuzzy feeling. Now if that still isn’t enough to convince you, it’s set in Boston which basically owns everything about Autumn.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Now is this film just Autumnal because they’re constantly standing in Central Park surrounded by orange leaves? Maybe. But is this film the most endearing and timeless romcom ever? Yes. This slow burning romance evokes everything comforting, from their conversations to the soundtrack to their many-layered clothing. Autumn is the season in which Harry and Sally’s feelings change for each other, so will have you question why this isn’t happening in your love life right now.

LOL (2012)

While LOL, starring Miley Cyrus, doesn’t have infamous scenes of the main love interests posing in front of a sea of golden leaves, it’s certainly a go-to film for when the nights draw in. After all, Demi Moore’s cashmere sweater is mentioned numerous times over the course of the film. It’s a coming-of-age masterpiece that captures the feeling of your summer flings ending, and reality hitting at the start of a new school year. This will make you want to fall in love with your best friend, borrow your Mum’s favourite jumper and kiss in Paris as the leaves are falling. A romcom classic.

The Shining (1980)

this film will set you apart from the crowd at Halloween socials

Why not impress your friends this Halloween by explaining the cinematic history made by The Shining. Your parents will probably say that Stephen King’s book is scarier, but we all know they’re fibbing, especially as the book doesn’t feature the infamous and improvised “Hereeeees Johnny” line. Sterling performances from Jack Nicholson, Danny Lloyd and Charles Grady as well as hidden metaphors within, watching this film will set you apart from the crowd at Halloween socials.

The Addams Family (1991)

This is a film for those who love the spirit of Halloween but without jumping out of your skin every five minutes. The Addams Family are more kooky than scary, making it one of the most light-hearted, morbid-humoured Halloween films you can find. Wednesday Addams angsty-daughter storyline is particularly relatable for us girls out there- not to mention a cracking Halloween outfit. If this film is the one for you, try watching Edward Scissorhands next!

