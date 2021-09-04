Netflix Rolls Out Video Game Subscription In Poland

Daria Paterek

After Netflix confirmed that it is branching into video games, the streaming giant has taken a big step towards this goal. Launched on the 26th of August, Netflix has started trailing the offer by providing two mobile games to its subscribers. However, the service is only available in Poland. Daria explores the launch and early reactions from viewers.

On the 26th of August, @NetflixPL tweeted, “Let’s talk about Netflix games. Starting today, users in Poland can try out two Android mobile games: Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3. We are at an early stage, and we still have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but this is our first step.”

Porozmawiajmy o grach na Netflix. Od dzisiaj u?ytkownicy w Polsce mog? wypróbowa? dwie gry mobilne na Androidzie: Stranger Things 1984 i Stranger Things 3. Jeste?my na wczesnym etapie i mamy jeszcze du?o pracy do wykonania w nadchodz?cych miesi?cach, ale to nasz pierwszy krok. pic.twitter.com/T2QlTH4xoY — Netflix Polska (@NetflixPL) August 26, 2021

The release consisted of two video games, ‘Stranger Things: 1984’ and ‘Stranger Things: 3’. Whilst these games are available on the app store, the subscription removed ads and in-app purchases.

The most popular comment under the post, which has accumulated thirty likes says, “No one asked for this. We want better original productions and stop cancelling the good things for the sake of junk.” The comment raises a valid point – should Netflix expand into the gaming sphere, or focus on maintaining and growing its collection of films and TV series?

The announcement was also met with disappointment, as the service is only currently available on Android devices. This move feels irrational since a large section of their subscribers use Apple. Instead of attracting a bigger audience, this move ostracises many subscribers.

Apple ? — RychoP (@ryspas) August 26, 2021

“Internal memo was headed “Needs More Polish Before Rollout”. May have been misinterpreted.”

Netflix also explained that the feature is in “its very, very early days,” with more work to be done to refine the service. While this is only the beginning, Netflix should have delayed the release and ensured it is also available to Apple users.

The move was questioned by gamers who were curious about why the launch occurred in Poland. One user humorously responded: “Internal memo was headed “Needs More Polish Before Rollout”. May have been misinterpreted.”

Featured image courtesy of CardMapr.nl via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article video 1 picture of @NetflixPL via @twitter.com. No changes were made to this image.

In-article video 2 picture of @NetflixPL via @twitter.com. No changes were made to this image.

