Preview: ‘Cherry Blossom Tour’ – The Vamps, JC Stewart And Lauran Hibberd

Gemma Cockrell

JC Stewart and Lauran Hibberd will be joining The Vamps as special guests on their UK tour throughout September. Gemma Cockrell tells you everything you need to know ahead of the tour.

The ‘Cherry Blossom Tour’ will include dates across the UK in Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Bournemouth and Sheffield, throughout September. It celebrates The Vamps’ most recent album ‘Cherry Blossom’, which was released back in October 2020. Initially, the tour was planned for May/June 2021, but it had to be postponed due to the pandemic. All tickets for the original shows remain valid.

Emerging from Northern Ireland, JC Stewart has enjoyed much success throughout 2021, being named MTV’s first global Push artist of the year as well as earning support from Radio 1 for his recent single Loud. His debut EP, ‘When The Light Hits The Room’, was released in 2020, co-written with BRIT winner Tom Odell. Stewart has also had success writing songs for other artists, including the track Hollywood which appeared on Lewis Capaldi’s debut album. Meanwhile, slacker-pop sensation Lauran Hibberd released her six-track EP titled ‘GOOBER’ this summer, and is quickly becoming a prominent figure within the emerging indie scene.

You can buy tickets to all of the tour dates here.

Featured image courtesy of Rosie Matheson. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @thevamps via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

