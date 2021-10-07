“A Band With No Limits” Album Review: They Fell From the Sky – Decade

Gemma Cockrell

They Fell From The Sky formed in 2008 when Jason Bowld (Bullet For My Valentine, Pitchshifter, Killing Joke), began writing songs with Colin Doran (Hundred Reasons) in mind. With Colin on board as lyricist and vocalist, the pair began to write and jam with guitarist and producer Dave Draper before completing the lineup with Lee Erinmez and Oly Edkins. Now, their debut album ‘Decade’ is finally here; Gemma Cockrell shares her thoughts…

The album opens with the unapologetically attention-grabbing guitar riff of Dry, setting the scene for what the listener should expect from the record. Combining Colin Doran’s shape-shifting vocals with heavy beats, aggressive guitar chords and pounding drums, ‘Decade’ is driven by pure adrenaline- non-stop, from start to finish.

They Fell From The Sky are a band with no limits

The instrumentation of Crush This World initially sounds pop-punk influenced, before bursting into a verse of shouted vocals. Any traces of the pop side of pop-punk having vanished. However, these pop-punk sounds do return on Take Or Leave It, where the guitar riffs in the instrumental and the vocal melodies both have a signature pop-punk ‘bounce’.

On The Line, the band explore a softer sound, with a vulnerable vocal performance. Even though the track takes the form of a rock ballad, it is by no means boring or monotonous. In fact, it is a welcome change of pace within the album, demonstrating an unexpected but enjoyable side of They Fell From The Sky. This cements the track as a highlight of the album.

On the subsequent track, Can’t Think Of Anything, the band do not hesitate to turn the volume up once again. However, this doesn’t prevent the chorus’ falsetto vocals from managing to carry strong emotion. They Fell From The Sky are a band with no limits, as they crank the volume up even higher on Mantrap, arguably the heaviest song on the album with screamed vocals throughout.

plenty of moments scattered across the album… are constantly competing to be the album’s show-stopping climax

The Joy of Hindsight is perhaps the catchiest moment of the record, with soaring chorus vocals and a memorable hook, turning into a larger-than-life track when the backing vocals are layered. There are plenty of moments scattered across the album that are constantly competing to be the album’s show-stopping climax, but The Joy of Hindsight is the song that ultimately achieves this.

The album’s 15-minute closing track takes the trophy for the most interesting moment of the record. It begins as a rock song that lasts for roughly 3-minutes, before the guitars fade out to complete silence. Then, 12-minutes in, when you think there is nothing more to come, the instruments and vocals suddenly appear again for a 3-minute outro.

Whilst this may confuse, surprise, or baffle some listeners, it is certainly a unique and innovative album closer for a record that successfully captures everything that there is to love about modern rock.

Gemma Cockrell

Featured image courtesy of NoOne. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @tfftsband via @instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.