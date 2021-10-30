A Horror Lover’s Guide To Halloween Films

Daria Paterek

Halloween is upon us, and what is better to set the mood than watching some PROPER horror movies? If you’re ready to traumatise yourself, distrust everyone around you, and experience many sleepless nights, this list is for you.

Midsommar

Midsommar is my favourite horror movie- but it’s not one that I’m willing to rewatch. Midsommar isn’t your typical horror movie; it doesn’t rely on jump scares or typical scare tactics. Midsommar is a psychological thriller that explores how cults exploit people’s vulnerability to brainwash them into joining them. It’s a terrifying movie because it’s so realistic.

10/10- one of the best horror movies out there. A Halloween classic.

Get Out

This list would not have been complete without the genius that is Get Out. While Jordan Peele’s latest production, Candyman, did not live up to his usual standard, Get Out demonstrates Peele’s talent, originality, and artistry. Not only is the storyline interesting and the characters intriguing, but Peele also depicts real-life issues faced by black people. Get Out critiques white liberalism masterfully while being creepy as hell.

10/10- Strap in. Get Out is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Hereditary

It is no surprise that Hereditary is on this list. Also produced by the director of Midsommar, Ari Aster, both movies excel in storytelling. Hereditary maintains a level of realism while keeping true to its horror roots. Exploring the themes of inheritance, grief, and trauma, Hereditary was terrifying. And includes the biggest mid-movie plot twist that I have ever witnessed.

9.5/10- never want to see this one again either.

The Platform

If you enjoyed Squid Game and the message it was putting across, you will enjoy The Platform. The Platform depicts a dystopian future, where people enter ‘The Hole’ either as a punishment or voluntarily to elevate their social status. ‘The Hole’ consists of numerous levels. The participants are stuck in their cells with another person, and food descends The Platform- but the food is limited, which leads to savage scenarios. The movie is a metaphor for capitalism that explores the worse of humanity: greed, carelessness, and selfishness. If you are looking to watch a merciless horror about the terrors of capitalism- don’t look any further. This movie traumatised me.

8/10- as you can see, I am a fan of psychological horror.

The Boy

Despite only having a 29% Rotten Tomato score, I enjoyed The Boy. The movie centres on a young woman who takes a job as a nanny for a young boy. But the boy turns out to be a doll. That is when supernatural stuff starts to happen. While occasionally goofy, the reason The Boy is on this list is because of the ending. Completely unexpected, the ending blew me away.

7/10- slightly goofy but fun.

BONUS ADDITION: Train To Busan

I wanted to keep this list to five, but after deciding to watch Train To Busan on Friday night, I thought it would be an invaluable addition to this list. Train To Busan is an incredible South Korean zombie horror (watch with subtitles!). This list would be incomplete without at least one zombie movie, and Train To Busan is amazing. The movie begins with Seok-woo and his daughter taking the train to Busan, and suddenly, a zombie apocalypse hits. Fast-paced, unpredictable, and featuring terrifying zombies, this movie keeps you at the edge of your seat at all times. Minus 2 for an ambiguous ending and a subpar sequel.

8/10- for zombies that are actually horrifying.

