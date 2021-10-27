”Goofy But Enjoyable” – Film Review: Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Daria Paterek

The latest movie from the Marvel universe, Daria Paterek gives her thoughts on Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

My decision to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage was a spontaneous one. I am not an avid fan of the Marvel multiverse or a comic connoisseur, but after a few drinks, my friend and I decided to watch it. For context, I have not watched Venom, and I had no idea what to expect from the sequel (other than action and aliens). Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a goofy movie- but it is entertainingly goofy. As someone who has not watched the prequel, I didn’t feel like I missed out.

What made the movie, for me, was the cast. The dynamic between Eddie and Venom is the highlight, and their silly relationship resulted in the audience laughing out loud multiple times. His relationship with Venom is turbulent as he embarks on the ‘I don’t want to be a superhero anymore’ trope, which results in many hilarious scenes with Venom abandoning him. Tom Hardy’s quirky performance was my favourite part of the film. And Woody Harrelson is a flawless villain; I was intrigued by his relationship with Carnage, and I was invested in his relationship with his girlfriend, Frances Barrison. On the other hand, I did not care about the relationship between Eddie, the protagonist, and his ex-fiancee Anne. Anne’s character felt very two dimensional and boring, and if I’m honest, I did not care about her character or story in the slightest. An additional 20/30 minutes would help develop the characters more and make me more invested in their destinies.

The visual effects are phenomenal. Eddie’s transition into Venom and vice versa are effortlessly smooth. Story-wise, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage is riddled with cliches, I don’t think that’s necessarily a negative. As someone who doesn’t watch Marvel movies, I found myself laughing at a lot of Venom’s one-liners and deliveries. I did not feel like I missed out on the first movie, as the story was easy to pick up and felt self-sufficient. Like many reviewers, I agree that the film should have been R-rated, as the ‘carnage’ was lacklustre.

The action scenes were fun but short, and it felt like there was more potential to play around with Venom and Carnage’s abilities. The fight scenes between Venom and Carnage were fun but a bit lacking. The fight scene was short, and it didn’t feel like there was a lot at stake. There was no tension, and I was waiting for the fight scenes to end so the movie could progress. What I thought would be the most exciting and tense moments of the movie were the least interesting.

After the credits, as per Marvel (even though I am not a fan of Marvel I still know this), there was a funny little moment that saw the main character thirsting over Tom Holland. The after-credits excerpt summarises the movie. Random, silly, but a funny experience.

Daria Paterek

Featured image courtesy of Juan Carlos Guijarro Moreno via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @venommovie via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

