Oh Wonder Announce 2022 World Tour Ahead Of Album Release

Victoria Mileson

Oh Wonder, alt-pop duo, will tour next year in celebration of their upcoming album, ’22 Break’. The album is set to be released on 8th October 2021. Victoria Mileson tells us more.

Band members and husband-and-wife, Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West, announced their surprise album earlier this month; then announcing their world tour on 2nd October. This will be their fifth studio album and one they have described as “maybe the first break-up album in history written and recorded with the person you’re breaking up with.” What’s stranger is that the album turned out to save their relationship. As Josephine discusses creating the album: “We were just writing songs. We had no idea we were writing a break-up album.”

After the pandemic, Oh Wonder channelled their thoughts into the album, creating a cathartic masterpiece that fans are excited to hear in full later this week. Oh Wonder fans include Billie Eilish, who covered All We Do in her Apple Documentary. Oh Wonder have also created a film to accompany the album which will be made public on the 14th October. Beginning in Russia and culminating in shows in the USA, the 52-date tour will take place in Spring 2022. Oh Wonder will perform at Nottingham’s Rock City on 11th April and at many other venues across the UK throughout April.

The UK dates include:

7th April 2022 // O2 Guildhall, Southampton

8th April 2022 // The Great Hall, Cardiff

9th April 2022 // O2 Academy, Liverpool

11th April 2022 // Rock City, Nottingham

12th April 2022 // SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

14th April 2022 // Olympia Theatre, Dublin

15th April 2022 // O2 Academy, Leeds

17th April 2022 // Newcastle University, Newcastle

20th April 2022 // O2 Institute, Birmingham

20th April 2022 // O2 Ritz, Manchester

21st April 2022 // O2 Academy Brixton, London

22nd April 2022 // UAE, Norwich

Tickets are on sale now.

Victoria Mileson

Featured image courtesy of The Come Up Show via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @ohwondermusic via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

