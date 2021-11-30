A Guide To Christmas At Uni

Gemma Cockrell

With term extending well into December this year, many students will be staying in Nottingham until 17th December, which means there is plenty of time for Christmas activities with your flatmates and friends. But, what should you do? Gemma Cockrell is here to provide a handy guide.

Have A Christmas Dinner

Gather your friends, make a shopping list, go to the nearest supermarket, and grab everything you will need to make the ultimate Christmas roast dinner. If you each assign yourselves a different role in the cooking process, you will be surprised at how easy it will be to assemble a roast dinner as a team. Also make sure to cater for any vegetarians among your friend group, providing an alternative so that they can enjoy the festivities too. Don’t forget the mulled wine!

You will only have to buy one friend a present, and everyone is guaranteed to receive something

Do A Secret Santa

Christmas can be expensive, and it is simply unrealistic for a student to be able to afford to buy presents for all your friends. The easy way around this is secret Santa – this way, you will only have to buy one friend a present, and everyone is guaranteed to receive something! Simply picking names out of a hat is the easiest way to decide who you will each be buying a gift for. You can set an affordable budget, such as £5 or £10. That way, it is fair, because everyone is buying and receiving something of equal value. Christmas on a budget!

Visit the Christmas Markets

If you haven’t visited the Christmas markets in the city centre of Nottingham yet, then now is the perfect time. With an impressive array of food stalls, rides, lights, a massive Ferris wheel (but unfortunately, no ice rink this year) it is the perfect place to get in the festive spirit. I hear the Yorkshire pudding wraps are a big hit among my friends who have tried them – an entire Christmas dinner in a wrap? Yes please! And after you’ve eaten, wash it down with some mulled wine at the outdoor bar.

You will still be able to experience some of the magic by just walking around Wollaton Park

See The Lights At Wollaton

Every year, Wollaton Hall transforms into a magical world of light and music throughout December, resulting in a “visually stunning multi-sensory experience” according to their website. With a resident’s discount for those who are currently living in Nottingham, and tickets starting at a price of around £20, it would be the perfect evening out for you and your friends. Make sure to wrap up warm though! And if this is a little bit too much for your budget, you will still be able to experience some of the magic by just walking around Wollaton Park, so I recommend this as an alternative.

Gemma Cockrell

Featured image courtesy of Rodion Kutsaev via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Features, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor and follow us on Instagram.