”A Phenomenally Loud And Lively Night” – Live Review: Don Broco @ Rock City

Don Broco’s return to touring following the release of their latest album ‘Amazing Things’ certainly gave their audience many amazing things to enjoy. This time in Rock City, rather than the arenas they have previously toured, the more intimate venue lent itself to an energetic, colourful, and engaging performance from the band. For this performance and their previous night in Nottingham, they also gave a nod to their members who attended UoN with an exclusive green jersey just for the Nottingham stop. Emily Fletcher reviews.

Starting with support from Kid Brunswick and NOISY, who kept the energy up even as people were still arriving, the use of the venue space was impressively done. As each artist left the stage, a layer of lighting and instruments were stripped away to reveal a set up ready for the next. The support were able to effectively liven up the crowd for the night, even if distorted sound meant you couldn’t hear what they were saying to hype them up, or at least that was the case for my position from the balcony. Nevertheless, they matched the tone and genre of the evening well, and we were able to see them again for a performance of ACTION later in the night.

Then, Don Broco take the stage and the crowd show their support, immediately getting into the starting number Manchester Super Red’s No. 1 Fan from their latest release. We were also treated to some earlier releases, such as my personal favourite Come Out To LA which was greatly appreciated by the audience. I’m afraid I’ve been spoiled by Don Broco’s previous tour for their album ‘Technology’, during which they recorded their music video for HALF MAN HALF GOD on the night. I would have loved to see their David Beckham lookalike from their Manchester Super Reds marketing make an appearance, much like their cowboy from that tour. Regardless, each hit was perfectly performed with the same energy maintained throughout the night.

There were mosh pits, crowd surfing, and the ritualistic taking off your shirt for the band’s Ocean-inspired T-Shirt Song

Unsurprisingly, the energy shared between artist and audience during the entire performance was the some of the best dynamic I have seen in such a small venue. There were mosh pits, crowd surfing, and the ritualistic taking off your shirt for the band’s Ocean-inspired T-Shirt Song. Although crowd surfing was discouraged by the venue, each surfer got a high five from lead singer Rob Damiani as they were carried away. As always, the fans and artist were admirable in their support for each other; after an audience member was clearly in medical distress, the band stopped the music and asked for space to be made to take the person out of the room before continuing the set and expressing appreciation for those who helped out.

Overall, this was a phenomenally loud and lively night and gave everything that fans could ask for. Don Broco always offer a powerful yet personal performance for their audiences and I highly anticipate their next work, maybe after they’ve finished touring the UK and US by 2022.

Don Broco are touring the UK until November 10th, with some tickets still remaining.

Featured image courtesy of Emily Fletcher. No changes made to this image. Permission to use granted to Impact.

In-article image courtesy of Emily Fletcher. No changes made to this image. Permission to use granted to Impact.

