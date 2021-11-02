Club Safe Collective Protest For Anti-Spiking Measures

Amelia Brookes

On Saturday, 30th October, activists from the city and the organising group Club Safe Collective gathered in Old Market Square to protest against the recent spiking incidents in clubs and bars around Nottingham. Amelia Brookes reports on the protest, as women in Nottingham call for greater protection on nights out.

This protest is not the only one to oppose spiking violence

The Club Safe Collective protest, which started in Old Market Square and marched to popular music venue Rock City, included readings of feminist poetry, an open mic for people who wished to voice their opinions about the club spikings in Nottingham, and chants of anti-violence slogans, such as ‘spiking culture has to go’, and ‘safe nights’. Protestors also emphasised the need to end victim blaming in relation to spiking incidents, highlighting that it isn’t the victim’s fault.

This protest is not the only one to oppose spiking violence and it will certainly not be the last, with marches happening in various cities across the UK, including St Andrews and Brighton.

Nottingham students have also been involved in the ‘Girls’ Night In Campaign’, a mass boycott of all clubs across the city on the 27th of October, intended to pressure nightclubs into introducing more effective safety measures.

Nottinghamshire Police are currently investigating fifteen reports of needle spiking, whilst there have been thirty-two reports of drinks spiking, with many victims having to go to hospital because of the attacks. In response to the rising spiking reports, Nottinghamshire Police plans to deploy a heavier police presence in the city centre.

Rock City, Pryzm, Shapes, and other venues in the city have so far released statements about club safety and existing measures, but calls for change continue until new safety solutions are found.

Amelia Brookes

Featured image and in-article image 1 courtesy of Amelia Brookes. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to these images.

In-article image 2 courtesy of @girlsnightinnottingham via @instagram.com.

For more content including Uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.