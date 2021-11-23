My Hopes For The Sims 5

Daria Paterek

There is no confirmation that The Sims 5 is coming anytime soon. However, with the popularity of the franchise, it is clear that EA will continue the series. Daria outlines her hopes for The Sims 5 as she reflects on previous instalments in the series.

Meaningful Interactions

I want the relationships between my Sims to feel authentic. The cute interactions in The Sims 2, which were small but showed EA’s attention to detail, made the relationships between the Sims feel real.

I hope that in The Sims 5, my actions have consequences. If my Sim cheats on their partner, I don’t want them to be sad for half a day and then take them back the day after (like in The Sims 4).

An Open World

The topic of an open world in The Sims is a controversial one. While many fans acknowledge that the open world in The Sims 3 caused lag and performance issues, I can’t help but miss it in The Sims 4. The open-world in The Sims 3 made the game come to life. The ability to easily visit lots (without excessive waiting times) made it easy to experience the full glory of towns such as Sunset Valley.

For The Sims 5, a perfect combination of an open world, alongside the option to customise worlds (like The Sims 2), would make the game worth it for me.

Storytelling

I hope that The Sims 5 revolves around storytelling. The storytelling in The Sims 2 was stellar, and it made each character distinctive as we could see their memories (bring back the memory system!) and how their environment shaped them to be the way they are. I’d love to play with memorable characters (like Bella Goth, Don Lothario, The Brokes etc.). The storytelling does not have to be extensive, but I want to play with a family with its own story and quirks.

Additionally, I want The Sims 5 to have story progression- whether it’s manual (like in The Sims 2) or automatic (like in The Sims 3), seeing the neighbourhood develop alongside your family is truly immersive.

Offline

EA has confirmed that The Sims 5 will have a multiplayer aspect to the game. While the potential of a multiplayer mode is exciting, I hope that this doesn’t mean that The Sims 5 will be exclusively multiplayer. If the next instalment in the series is multiplayer-only, that will be a deal-breaker for me.

Improvements In CAS (Create-A-Sim)

The Create-A-Sim in The Sims 4 was a massive improvement from all the games. Yet there are still a few improvements to be made. Firstly, there needs to be more variety when it comes to non-white hairstyles and clothing. Secondly, an option for a colour wheel (like in The Sims 3) would allow for full creative control. Thirdly, The Sims 5 should include more trait choices and aspirations. Lastly, the inclusion of more relationship types, such as stepparents, cousins, or adopted children, would allow for more extensive storytelling and depth in The Sims 5.

Expansion Packs

I believe that The Sims 3 did expansion packs perfectly. Expansion packs (Late Night, University, Island Paradise) added more gameplay, whereas stuff packs were available if you wanted to expand your item/CAS options. However, with the profitability of The Sims 4 game/expansion/stuff packs, it’s unlikely that EA will return to more thorough expansions.

Honourable Mentions (that would be nice but wouldn’t make a massive impact on my gameplay):

Height Customisation

Multiple Neighbourhoods

Autosave

Real babies (not object-like babies like in The Sims 4)

Hot tubs and pools

Most importantly, I hope that The Sims 5 is sufficient and fun as a base game.

