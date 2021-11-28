New Releases Roundup – Brooklyn, Sea Girls, The Wombats and Will Joseph Cook

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

As we gear up towards the festive season, Gemma and Kiah review the latest releases from Brooklyn, Sea Girls, The Wombats and Will Joseph Cook.

Brooklyn – I’m Gonna Love You (Gemma)

K-Pop solo artist Brooklyn began releasing music in 2019 with his first single Young Love, which was followed by single Imagine at the end of 2020. His third single I’m Gonna Love You is, much like every K-Pop song I’ve ever heard, irresistibly catchy. The track has a soaring radio-ready pop chorus and smooth vocals, with a mixture of English and Korean lyrics. I can’t wait to see what he releases next – hopefully an EP or full-length album is on its way from one of K-Pop’s most talented rising stars.

Sea Girls – Hometown (Gemma)

Following their sold-out UK tour, Sea Girls have unveiled their brand-new single Hometown. It will serve as the album opener of their highly anticipated upcoming album ‘Homesick’, which will be released just after the new year on 14th January 2022. The track tells the tale of lead vocalist Henry Camamile returning to his hometown in Lincolnshire during the pandemic, sound-tracked by massive hooks and anthemic guitars. The track only further builds the anticipation for one of the most exciting indie albums to be announced for 2022.

The Wombats – Everything I Love Is Going To Die (Kiah)

The Wombat’s have released their latest track Everything I Love Is Going To Die as the fourth single from their upcoming album, due to be released in January 2022. The album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’, will be the band’s fifth album together since their formation in 2003. Despite the song’s title, the song has a more positive message, with vocalist Matthew Murphy sharing ‘’The song is about the impermanence of life, and with that in mind, the beauty of each passing second’’. Using sounds of modern pop with catchy riffs and light vocals, the new single is an upbeat addition to the new album.

Will Joseph Cook – No Time To Be Alone (Kiah)

With Christmas on its way, English musician Will Joseph Cook has released No Time To Be Alone to mark the start of the festive period. The new track contains slow acoustic guitars with lyrics referencing the sentimental message of enjoying other people’s company over Christmas. The new single comes accompanied with a festive video directed by filmmaker Bertie Gilbert, who Will has worked with previously for videos from his 2020 album. Sharing the sentiment behind the song, Will described how ‘’All get-togethers were cancelled last year, so it felt nice to write about how different this December will be”. Contrasting the commercial side of Christmas, Will’s melancholic message of togetherness is a calming accompaniment to the start of Christmas.

