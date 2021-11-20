New Releases Roundup – Chameleon Lady, k, Momma, Empath, FLOWVERS And Marianna Winter

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

Gemma and Kiah review the latest releases from Chameleon Lady, k, Momma, Empath, FLOWVERS and Marianna Winter.

Chameleon Lady – Valentine (Gemma)

Edinburgh-based alt rockers Chameleon Lady have released their new single Valentine, diverting from their previous sounds into the world of Celtic rock for their upcoming EP ’11 Waverly Road’. The track opens with a gradually building verse, before incorporating 80s rock melodies alongside energetic vocals and catchy riffs. The full EP will be unveiled on 3rd December.

k – I See Right Through feat. Bain (Gemma)

k is an artist who has built a fanbase online, accumulating over a million streams across Spotify and Youtube. The track is an interesting listen, unlike anything I have ever heard before. It goes from layered, hyperpop moments, to more quiet and subdued moments where the focus is entirely on haunting vocals. It takes some time to get accustomed to, but its uniqueness must be admired.

Momma – Medicine (Gemma)

looks to be the most promising and exciting era for them yet

Momma’s hooky, grungy alt-pop sound continues on their latest single Medicine. It was released on 17th November alongside an announcement that they have signed with Lucky Number, the same label as artists such as Mitski and Walt Disco. The track provides a glimpse into what is in store for the band in 2022, which looks to be the most promising and exciting era for them yet, as they further explore their 90s inspired, fuzzy, distorted indie pop sound and take it to the next level.

Empath – Diamond Eyelids (Gemma)

Philadelphia-based outfit Empath’s new single Diamond Eyes came alongside the announcement of their new album ‘Visitor’ which will be released on 11th February. It sees them take inspiration from artists such as David Bowie and Fleetwood Mac, alongside lyrics written from pieced together memories of vocalist and guitarist Catherine Elicson. It sees them modify and progress their sound, marking the first time that they have recorded a track with a producer (Jake Portrait from Unknown Mortal Orchestra) in a formal studio.

FLOWVERS – Flowers (Kiah)

FLOWVERS, the indie quartet from Portsmouth, have released their new single Flowers, a more post-punk inspired track that still retains their indie music influences. The band, on the release of Flowers, stated that their aim with this single was to ”create our most interesting and progressive track to date” – this is demonstrated with the number of genres that are incorporated subtly into the song. Flowers follows on from the sound of previous single Far Away, building on the indie rock tropes that are FLOWVERS speciality.

Marianna Winter – BMM (Kiah)

creates a unique blend of music

American Faroese singer Marianna Winter is an emerging soul artist and has recently released new track BMM, which is an acronym for ‘Busy Making Money’. When talking about her new track Marianna shared that the song is ”an anthem to anyone who secretly pretends to be a ruthless, champagne-popping, cut-throat, money-making b*tch”.

The song incorporates both soul and R&B to create an uplifting anthem, forming part of the new project that Marianna is working on for early 2022. The music Marianna creates combines cultural aspects from her Faroe Island background alongside her upbringing in California, which creates a unique blend of music.

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

Featured image courtesy of Nina via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of @chameleonladyofficial via @instagram.com. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of @flowversband via @instagram.com. No changes were made to this image.

To listen to all of these tracks, check out the New Releases Roundup playlist on Spotify.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.