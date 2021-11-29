SU Officers: Ep. 2 The UCU Strikes

Brad Ewles and Chris Taylor

In episode 2 of the SU Officers podcast, Brad talks to Chris to find out more about the upcoming UCU strikes. Listen along to learn what is motivating the strikes, how they benefit the students and what you can do to help.

More Resources:

su.nottingham.ac.uk/news/article/of…atement-strikes

email-nus.org.uk/p/5BGA-9DB/strike-letter

Brad Ewles and Chris Taylor

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Trippin Coffee by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.

a href=”audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com

Did you know we’re now on Spotify? Check out all your fave podcasts here, or catch us on iTunes here.

For more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!