”The Show Is One For Everyone” – Theatre Review: The Addams Family @ Theatre Royal

The worlds kookiest family moved into Nottingham this week with the return of the Addams Family UK tour. First premiered in 2017, Andrew Lippas’ musical comedy stunned audiences across the nation, and now it is back for its second UK tour. Cole Pearce reviews.

Diego Pitarch’s extravagant costume and set transports us straight into the Addams Family Mansion where we learn that Wednesday (Kingsley Morton) has fallen in love with an ‘ordinary’ boy, Lucas Beineke (Ahmed Hamad). When the Beineke’s (Kara Lane and Sean Kingsley) come to visit, Wednesday pleads to her kooky family for “One Normal Night”. Reprising the role of Gomez, Cameron Blakley, aims to keep the piece within the family as he spins himself into a web of lies and self-torture, which causes his marriage with matriarch Morticia Addams (Joanne Clifton) to decay.

Things start to change within the family as Wednesday becomes more and more in love by the day. Kingsley Morton’s vocals, especially in Pulled, and her portrayal of Wednesday was sensational in narrating the struggles of a teenager who’s finding her way in the “Normal” world and gives us an insight into her inner conflicts. Pugsley’s (Grant Mcintyre) resistant to his sister’s new life means he enlists Grandma (Valda Aviks), who supplies Pugsley with a potion, intended for Wednesday. Pugsley accidentally gives the potion to Alice Beineke, thus uncovering hidden truths within the Beineke family.

Uncle Fester, played by the comedic Scott Paige, commands the ensemble throughout, which was formed of the ancestors from Addams Family past. Fester’s narrative role allows for regular breaking of the fourth wall. As always, the family is joined by Lurch (Dickon Gough Dikon Gough) the family butler, a near silent role driven by emotive expressions and cold movements which add both comedic and creepy value.

Alister David’s choreography compliments Lippa’s musical masterpiece, combining traditional Latin/Spanish dances with acrobatic circus movements and flowing ballet dance breaks. Clifton (former Strictly winner) shone during the exquisite tango and accompanied Blakely in the penultimate minutes of the show, with their chemistry complimenting the style and tone of the piece.

Overall, the show is one for everyone, and the story illustrates to us that no matter where you are from or who you are, different is good. The Addams and Beineke’s learn from each other and embrace the quirks that make them who they are. A sentiment that is cascaded throughout.

You can catch the kooky clan in Nottingham until the 13th November. Details to book can be found at www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk

