“True Emotion Behind The Lyrics Lingered In The Air” – LIVE REVIEW: Becky Hill @ Rock City

On Thursday 7th October, Bewdley-born singer Becky Hill came to Rock City on her postponed The Becky Hill Tour that was originally set for November 2020. Abi Kara-Fernandes shares her thoughts…

Opening with Heaven on My Mind from the newly rereleased album ‘Only Honest on the Weekend’, she dazzled in a sparkle-studded silver dress and matching converse against the pink and blue lighting. With a strong start that had the whole crowd dancing, an orange hue lit the stage for gold certified UK Top 10 single Afterglow. As someone who enjoys her music particularly for the electronic dance beat (especially whilst clubbing), I was astounded at just how powerful her voice really is, even whilst performing live.

After a brief sound check and conversation with the crowd she wowed with another banger off the new album before delivering 2018 hits with Matoma, False Alarm, and getting the crowd to embrace being able to put their arms around each other again with the love song I Could Get Used to This.

She then introduced the crowd to her musical director and band who were onstage alongside her. This always increases my respect for an artist, however there did appear to be some tension on stage between the back up singers and her. This was particularly noticeable when she made her brutally honest jokes which the crowd lapped up.

Next she gave both a touching performance of what she called her most vulnerable yet most empowering song Lessons, and a sassy delivery of Business, complete with back up singer Level Hill stepping in for Ella Eyre’s part on the track.

Written over facetime with Adam Argyle surrounding the subject of lockdown and love

In true British fashion Becky then decided to grab a cup of tea as she told us the background to song Distance, written over facetime with Adam Argyle surrounding the subject of lockdown and love. She then paid homage to her younger self, reminiscent of being thirteen and starting song writing for the first time, with another hit from the recent album, Perfect People. The true emotion behind the lyrics lingered in the air, a perfect tribute to how far she has come.

he couldn’t help but admit the atmosphere made it her best show yet, knocking Sheffield off top spot

Then came numerous Crisis classics that sent all 2000 members of the sold-out audience bouncing along, including Lose Control and My Heart Goes. Despite then telling the crowd she was not feeling 100%, she couldn’t help but admit the atmosphere made it her best show yet, knocking Sheffield off top spot. The place shone green for another club classic Gecko (Overdrive) before she ended the night with even more crowd pleasers, including Last Time and Wish You Well.

