‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’ Returns

‘I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here’ has returned to our screens for another year, set once again in the Gwrych Welsh Castle. The series has got off to a strong but turbulent start, with rifts already forming amongst campmates, and technical difficulties causing setbacks to the filming process.

2021 is said to be the toughest year for the show yet

This year’s series has a star-studded line-up, with former BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin, Dame Arlene Phillips and football legend David Ginola, all joining the Welsh camp this year.

2021 is said to be the toughest year for the show yet, with the largest number of trials seen so far. Trials so far have included a Squid Game style challenge and Naughty Boy being covered in fish guts.

The familiar bush tucker trials have become a set feature of the gameshow, with live bugs and insects on the menu, but conditions in the camp are even colder and tougher than previous series.

On entering the camp, contestants were split into two teams, with those who entered the ‘Clink’ – separate from main camp – describing the dingy set up as like living in a prison. DJ Naughty Boy hit rock bottom as a result of the starvation and poor living conditions, telling his campmates that his journey had “come to an end”. After some rest, him and his campmate Arlene Phillips, who also had reservations about staying in the Welsh base, decided to stick it out on the ‘I’m a Celeb’ journey.

Whilst things seemed to be on the up for the celebrities after coming together in the main camp, Richard Madeley soon had to leave the show, following medical concerns which meant he was rushed to hospital. Whilst this was a precaution taken by the onsite medical team and Madeley has since said he’s well, this caused him to leave the COVID-19 ‘bubble’ set up in the camp, meaning he was unable to return.

2020 campmate, Victoria Derbyshire, expressed her sadness at the news, describing her time on the show as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”. “What a shame Madeley will miss out,” Derbyshire said.

Hearing the ‘I’m a Celeb’ theme tune is the serotonin needed after a long and dark winter’s day

Soon after, Storm Ardent hit the UK, causing widespread disruption to Welsh powerlines, and leaving the production team with a huge repair job. This has left dedicated viewers disappointed, with the series off-air for a record three days. ITV have said the show will return on Tuesday 30th with a brand new show, presented live from the Castle by Ant and Dec.

Whilst the Welsh castle lacks the same warmth and excitement of the Australian jungle, ‘I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here’ is still yet to disappoint. Hearing the ‘I’m a Celeb’ theme tune is the serotonin needed after a long and dark winter’s day. The series comes as a welcome distraction from the latest news on emerging COVID-19 variants and offers a decent mix of humour and challenges.

Excitement now builds for what else this year’s show has in store.

