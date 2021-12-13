Impact’s Music Editor’s Spotify Wrapped 2021

Gemma Cockrell

Since the Entertainment section are doing a ‘That’s A Wrap’ themed week this week, what better to talk about than Spotify Wrapped? Impact’s Music Editor Gemma Cockrell goes through her picks for the year according to everyone’s favourite streaming service (sorry, Apple Music).

Apparently, if 2021 was a movie, I’d be the main character – something that becomes a lot less special when you realise that they told every single Spotify user the same thing. Wrapped began this year by giving you three songs that would soundtrack your movie, which ultimately is pretty useless information, so I swiftly skipped through to progress to the good part.

I spent 35,226 minutes listening to music this year

I spent 35,226 minutes listening to music this year, which compared to other people’s data I soon realised isn’t that impressive. However, I still listened to more music than 88% of the UK, so not bad. After making a reference to NFTs, Spotify told me that Violet! By Waterparks was my top song after having played it 70 times. This surprised me a bit, since I didn’t realise that I’d played it quite that often, but looking back I do remember listening to it a lot at the time that their album ‘Greatest Hits’ was released.

Three of the songs that appeared in my top five were by the same artist: i hope ur miserable until ur dead, grave, and la di die by Nessa Barrett. Having a former TikTokker appear so frequently in my top five wasn’t something I was immensely proud of at first, but last year my top song was E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! By Corpse, so in comparison this year was probably a lot more respectable.

Spotify then gave my music a vibe check, which defined my taste as ‘wistful’ and ‘transcendental’

My top five was closed with She’s My Religion by Pale Waves, which was definitely one of my favourite songs of the year, from one of my favourite albums of the year ‘Who Am I?’. Spotify then gave my music a vibe check, which defined my taste as ‘wistful’ and ‘transcendental’. I’m not 100% sure what this means, but I’ll take it.

My top genre of the year was pop punk, which won’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows me. I think pop punk has been my top genre every year, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Other genres that appeared on my list were hyperpop, indie pop, emo rap, and modern alternative rock, and I listened to 84 genres overall.

Spotify finally told me my top artist, which was Bladee, as it has been for about four years in a row

After playing a game of two truths and one lie (which I guessed correctly), Spotify finally told me my top artist, which was Bladee, as it has been for about four years in a row. This year, I was in the top 1% of his listeners. Out of the 968 artists I listened to, the rest of my top five consisted of Nessa Barrett, Taylor Swift, Waterparks and jxdn.

And so, my Spotify Wrapped 2021 was drawn to a close. I always find it interesting to see what I’ve been listening to most throughout the year, and with Wrapped being one of the most defining and appealing features of Spotify, I hope they continue to provide listeners with this information for many years to come.

Gemma Cockrell

Featured image courtesy of Budiey via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Gemma Cockrell via Spotify. No changes made to these images.

For more content including news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features, sport and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Music, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates on our latest articles, and follow our Spotify to find playlists made by our very own writers.