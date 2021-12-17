New Releases Roundup – Spectre Jones, Yard Arms and SZA

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

As the end of term looms, Gemma and Kiah review the latest releases from Spectre Jones, Yard Arms and SZA.

Spectre Jones – Sisters & Brothers (Gemma)

Los Angeles-based indie rockers have released their new track Sisters & Brothers, which will appear on their debut album ‘Joy In The Morning’. The album will follow the several singles and EP that they have released over the past three years since they formed in 2018. The release was accompanied with an uplifting lyric video set by the beach, perfectly matching the playful nature of the song. The track is sunny and upbeat, with lyrics about learning to love other people and recognise shared dignity amidst conflict and confusion. It has been announced that they will be releasing another single before the full album, but the album’s release date is yet to be confirmed.

Yard Arms – Pirouettes (Gemma)

Bristol-based melancholic pop-duo Yard Arms have released their new single Pirouettes, which was recorded, mixed and mastered with the duo’s long-term collaborator and producer Josh Gallop. Lyrically, the track is an insight into the concept of karma and the fragility of mental health in the modern day. The track continues the duo’s signature sound, combining the classic sounds of the 80s with more modern indie influences. The track is driven by synths, resulting in a laidback indie rock sound that is catchy yet easy on the ear.

SZA – I Hate You (Kiah)

Originally released on an anonymous Soundcloud account as a demo, SZA has officially released I Hate U as her newest single. The tracks I Hate U, Joni and Nightbird were first put online back in August and then confirmed by SZA to be hers after she tweeted a link to the Soundcloud account. Since then I Hate U has already gone viral on Twitter, with many people using the chorus ‘’If you wondered if I hate you, I do’’ as part of a trend. The new single follows in SZA’s smooth alternative R&B style, as a slow tempo and light synths feature throughout the song. I Hate U marks SZA’s biggest single on release, with the track debuting at number 1 on Spotify.

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

Featured image courtesy of Nina via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

To listen to all of these tracks, check out the New Releases Roundup playlist on Spotify.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.