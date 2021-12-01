Nintendo Switch Games: Christmas Gift Guide

Gemma Cockrell and Daria Paterek

Anyone with a Nintendo Switch console knows that the games can be pricey, so what better time to ask for games than Christmas? Even though Nintendo has warned that there may be a limited supply of Switch consoles this winter season due to a chip shortage, if you already have a console (or you are lucky enough to manage to get one) here’s a list of games, both new and old, that would be brilliant additions to your Christmas lists.

Gemma recommends…

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you played Pokémon Diamond or Pearl on your DS as a child, then this game will provide a lot of nostalgia for you. Alternatively, if you missed out on the original games, then now is your chance to experience them. Either way, you will enjoy Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are remakes of the original games with new features updated for the Nintendo Switch console.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Everyone remembers the classic Brain Training game that was introduced to the DS back in the day. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain takes this to the next level, transforming it into a competition you can play with friends and family. Like the original game, players can choose from Identify, Memorize, Analyze, Compute, and Visualize. But now, these rounds can be played against one another to see who comes out on top.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Yes, I know; this game has been out for years now. But hear me out – with the recent launch of the Animal Crossing 2.0 update (the final update), if you don’t already own AC: NH, then now is the best time to purchase it to fully benefit from all the new additions.

Just Dance 2022

Featuring the hottest and catchiest new tunes, with multiplayer for up to a group of six people, the Just Dance franchise is back and better than ever, with three modes: Sweat mode, Co-op mode, and Kids mode. It was released at the start of November – perfect timing to add it to your Christmas list.

Mario Party™ Superstars

If you still haven’t managed to get your hands on it, then Mario Party™ Superstars is a must for your Christmas list. The Mario Party series returns in what has been deemed by many as its best game yet, with five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games and 100 classic minigames from the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube™ games.

Daria recommends…

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

What’s a better Christmas game than one that encourages you to bicker with your friends and family? Overcooked is all about teamwork, but when things go wrong, it is all about navigating chaos under pressure. Overcooked: All You Can Eat includes Overcooked 1 and 2 as well as additional levels of culinary madness. Because what’s Christmas without some friendly disorder and petty arguments?

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World is an unmissable title for the Nintendo Switch, and it is probably my favourite game on the console. As someone who never owned a Nintendo device before the Switch, I appreciate Nintendo porting Super Mario 3D World and letting me experience a beloved Mario classic. The game is packed with levels and modes, making it a fun and replayable experience. Regardless of if you want to play solo or with friends, this game is a must-play for any player.

Celeste

For all the indie fans out there, Celeste is the game for you. Released in 2018, Celeste has received widespread acclaim and has been deemed as one of the best games of the year. The game is a platformer, where you control Madeline as she makes her way up the mountain despite numerous deadly obstacles. The game was not only praised for its gameplay(where the controls are simple, yet the game is hard to master), but also for its story. But if you have a short temper- you should probably avoid it.

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 is the original ‘Squid Game’. While the two don’t have much in common, like Squid Game, Splatoon 2 is an unmissable experience. The game is a third-person shooter game, which oozes style and uniqueness. In anticipation of Splatoon 3, coming in 2022, Splatoon 2 would make a perfect Christmas gift.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

You wouldn’t think that Mario and Rabbids would be a good combo, right? But trust me, it is. This combo is charming, entertaining, and unique. Rather than being a typical Mario game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a strategy-based combat game. Highly underrated, this game is perfect for someone who loves Mario, but wants to experience it with a distinctive twist.

Gemma Cockrell and Daria Paterek

Photo by Felipe Vieira on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article videos courtesy of IGN and Nintendo via youtube.com. No changes made to these videos.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.