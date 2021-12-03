The Ultimate Visitors’ Guide To Nottingham

India Rose Marriott

With the world opening up again and the winter months rolling in, ‘It’s in Nottingham’ have created a visitors’ guide that aims to make finding events and activities in Nottingham easier than ever! Whether you’re interested in places to shop, food and drink, or entertainment, the guide covers a wide range of activities within Nottingham for you to explore, alongside digital map guides, ideas, inspiration, and local news. India Rose Marriott summarises the new guide.

the guide provides information regarding a short history of Nottingham and its standout attractions

According to the guide, Nottingham is ‘one of the UK’s top tourist destinations’. Well known for ‘cultivating the Robin Hood legend, which continues to influence the city to this day’, Nottingham has become one of the ‘most popular staycation’ destinations in the country.

The guide provides information regarding a short history of Nottingham and its standout attractions, such as Nottingham Castle, the Caves, Lace Market and the National Justice Museum. It then follows onto short chapters on Food, Shopping, Accommodation, Art & History and Entertainment Venues.

Home to festive markets, independent shops and high street brands, cosy pubs, lively bars and sparkling events, spending Christmas in Nottingham is a truly magical experience.



Lastly, to allow you safety and peace of mind throughout your time in the city, the guide also includes essential information regarding Covid safety.

It’s in Nottingham is run by the Nottingham BID, an organisation with the mission of maintaining Nottingham as one of the top UK tourist destinations.

For more information on local events and activities, alongside reading the Visitors’ Guide, visit https://www.itsinnottingham.com/.

