With Me: Ep. 1 Get Ready For Bed With Me

University can be a very lonely place for everyone at times. Especially after following months of stay-at-home orders. Here at Impact Podcasts, we wanted to offer other students at the University of Nottingham a calm and friendly voice to hang out with.

To kick off, get your pyjamas and skin-care out and get ready for bed alongside Hannah doing the same. Remember to always reach out if you are struggling, you are never truly alone!

Hannah Penny

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

Theme Music: Serenity by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.

a href=”audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com