Former Nottingham Doctor Jailed For Sexual Assault

TW: Sexual Assault.

A doctor, who previously worked at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years in connection with sexually assaulting two patients on multiple occasions. The 39-year-old doctor, Tayabb Shah, carried out the attacks in September 2020 and was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault.

Shah had performed the acts on a ward where he did not usually work and claimed that he had been sent there to help. Under the ploy of a necessary medical examination, Dr Shah inappropriately touched the two men’s genitalia for his own sexual pleasure. Both the men, at the time, believed it was a required examination.

Shah had faced allegations against him by his first victim when the second victim came forward, claiming that Shah had assaulted him on multiple occasions.

Both the Nottinghamshire Police and the medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust have criticised Shah for betraying his position of authority which resulted in a lack of trust in the hospital from both patients and their families.

Dr Shah denied any wrongdoing throughout the trial

Kerry Stringer, The Nottinghamshire Police Detective Constable, further commented that Shah “showed no regret or remorse” and had only worsened the trauma to his patients through making them provide evidence in front of the court.

Dr Shah denied any wrongdoing throughout the trial. In addition to his four-and-a-half-year prison sentence, Dr Shah has also been placed on the sex offender list and will remain on there indefinitely. The former doctor will not be allowed to return to position at the Queens Medical Centre.

